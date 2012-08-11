版本:
Iran quake death toll rises to 153 - agency

DUBAI Aug 11 The death toll in the two earthquakes which hit northwest Iran on Saturday has risen to 153, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Deputy Interior Minister Hassan Ghadami as saying.

The quakes, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 6.3 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, struck northeast of the city of Tabriz.

