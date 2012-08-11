Death toll in Iran quakes rises to 87 - news agency

Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI Aug 11 The death toll in two strong earthquakes which struck northwest Iran on Saturday rose to 87, with about 400 people injured, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted the head of the crisis centre in East Azerbaijan province as saying.
The Iranian Students' News Agency quoted the head of the national emergency centre, Gholamreza Masoumi, as saying about 600 people had been injured.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake of 6.4 magnitude struck 60 km (37 miles) northeast of the city of Tabriz, followed by a second quake measuring 6.3 which struck 49 km (30 miles) northeast of Tabriz 11 minutes later.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.