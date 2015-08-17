Foreign firms scramble to fix Iran's refineries once sanctions end

(Adds graphic link)
* Iran seeks to upgrade derelict refining, petchem sector
* Oil services executives visit Iran on tour of sites
* Projects worth at least $100 billion, sources say
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Aug 17 International oil services
companies are scrambling to win contracts worth tens of
billions to repair and modernize Iran's oil refineries once
sanctions are removed, with officials even laying on bus tours
for visiting foreign executives.
Officials from Iran's oil refining company NIORDC, its
National Petrochemical Company and the privately owned Persian
Oil and Gas are holding talks with services firms to clinch
projects to repair Iran's derelict refining and petrochemical
sector.
Iran badly needs to complete modernisation plans that ground
to a halt after sanctions hit the country five years ago over
its nuclear programme.
The projects are worth at least $100 billion, according to
sources close to firms that have held talks in Iran.
The talks accelerated after a nuclear agreement between
Tehran and world powers in July paved the way to lifting
sanctions.
Sources close to the talks said Iran is moving forward with
its pre-sanctions goal to refine more of its own oil and upgrade
its petrochemical plants, with a view to boosting earnings.
Iranian officials have already held meetings with a string
of international companies to outline their plans, and even
organised group bus tours for service companies to visit
refineries, according to industry sources.
Business prospects in the sector were also discussed during
a string of trade visits from Italy, Germany, Japan and other
countries in recent weeks.
"There is also great potential in the modernisation of
existing plants for extraction and processing of raw materials
and the infrastructure sector," Wolfgang Büchele, Chief
Executive Officer of German gas and engineering company Linde
, told Der Spiegel magazine after visiting Tehran as
part of a German delegation led by Minister of Economic Affairs
Sigmar Gabriel last month.
Oil services companies that had been active in building
refineries in Iran prior to the sanctions, including Australia's
WorleyParsons, France's Technip and Axens,
South Korea's Daelim and China's Sinopec Engineering were all
interested in resuming business in the country, the sources
said. The companies declined to discuss whether they are meeting
in Iran.
Several large refinery upgrades were stopped in their tracks
when sanctions hit, leaving parts and equipment stranded,
according to a person who operated in several projects.
Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said last month
that the Islamic Republic planned to invest $80 billion over the
next 10 years to upgrade and expand its petrochemical sector.
Repairing the country's 10 oil refineries would likely
generate $100 million in projects for international companies in
the short-term, according to industry officials and analysts.
"It is simple if you're allowed to do it, and it's urgent at
certain refineries," one oil industry executive said. "It's a
quick win."
"WRONG CAPACITY"
Years of restricted access to technology have left Iran's
refineries limping into the 21st century, forcing them to
produce low quality and polluting fuels and creating safety
hazards.
For a country with big aims, huge oil reserves and nearly 80
million fuel-hungry consumers, addressing the refining problem
is a priority for Iran's leadership, according to analysts.
"The whole industry is in a mess," said Mehdi Varzi,
president of Varzi Energy consultancy. "Iran has 1.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, but it is the wrong
capacity. Iran wants western technology and American technology
specially."
Iranians consume close to 70 million litres per day of
gasoline, but the country's refineries were designed to produce
only around 40 million litres. As a result, in 2010, when
then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad declared the country
self-sufficient in gasoline in response to ramped up sanctions,
Iran's refineries were forced run above full capacity, and
without regular maintenance.
The nation's petrochemical plants, which usually produce
plastics, were also drafted into service to produce gasoline.
But it came at a cost. Drivers have been using gasoline that
contains additives that are hazardous to health and banned in
most Western countries.
"They are currently spewing out pollution," Varzi said.
Shazand refinery, one of the nation's more advanced units,
suffered an explosion in 2011, a fire in 2014 and various other
problems. The massive Abadan refinery has faced similar
difficulties. Bandar Abbas, another 335,000 barrels per day
refinery, needs repairs and quick upgrades, sources said.
In fact, virtually all of the country's refineries need
major works of some sort - and quickly.
Sara Vakhshouri, president of SVB Energy International, said
scores of western oil industry officials are clamouring for this
business. There would be huge competition but the right
companies should be able to succeed.
"If you can bring the technology needed, it shouldn't be
tough," Vakhshouri said.
(Reporting by Libby George and Ron Bousso; Editing by Giles
Elgood)