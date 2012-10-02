U.N. calls on Iran to halt clampdown, release activists

GENEVA Oct 2 The United Nations human rights
office called on Tuesday for the immediate release of prominent
activists and journalists it said had been arrested or
intimidated as part of an apparent clampdown on critical voices
ahead of next year's presidential election.
Spokesman Rupert Colville cited among others the cases of
Ali Akbar Javanfekr, press adviser to President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad and head of the state-run IRNA news agency, jailed
for six months for insulting the Supreme Leader, and Reuters
Bureau Chief Parisa Hafezi charged with spreading lies and
propaganda.
"It's certainly a clampdown, it's a large number of people,
quite prominent people just in the past two weeks. There does
seem to be some political linkage possibly to the forthcoming
elections," Colville told a news briefing.
Colville said he was particuarly concerned about the Sept. 29
arrest of human rights lawyer Mohammad Ali Dadkhah, who had been
sentenced to nine years in prison For "membership of an
association seeking to overthrow the government and propaganda
against the system."
Dadkhah, co-founder with 2003 Nobel Peace Prize winner
Shirin Ebadi of the Centre for Human Rights Defenders, has been
involved in defending many high-profile cases.
Colville also referred to the detention last month of Faezeh
Hashemi and Mehdi Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter and son of
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, former President of Iran.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was first elected in 2005 and
is due to step down next year when new polls are held. His
reelection in 2009 resulted in demonstrations and accusations of
electoral fraud that rocked the country.
BUREAU CLOSED DOWN
In his second term, he has increasingly come into conflict
with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that has exposed
broader divisions in the leadership. Tensions have been further
raised by economic problems resulting at least in part from
sanctions imposed by Western powers over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
"The ongoing arrest and detention of media professionals and
intimidation of media organizations is deeply worrying,
especially given we are now entering the run-up to the June 2013
Presidential elections," Colville said. "We urge the Government
of Iran to promptly release all those who have been arrested for
peacefully exercising their fundamental rights."
In March, the Iranian government suspended the press
accreditation of Reuters staff in Tehran after publication of a
video script on women's martial arts training that incorrectly
referred to the athletes as "assassins". Since then, Reuters has
been unable to report from Iran.
Reuters, the news arm of Thomson Reuters, the global news
and information group, corrected the story after the martial
arts club complained. Reuters also apologised for the error.
Reuters' Bureau Chief in Iran, Iranian national Parisa
Hafezi, was subsequently charged on several counts including
spreading lies and propaganda against the establishment. Hafezi
had not been involved in drafting the video script.
An Iranian jury voted on Sunday to convict the Reuters news
organisation over the video script. A final decision will be
made by a judge, expected to issue his verdict this month.