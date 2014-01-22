Iran's Rouhani to address Western oil CEOs in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Iranian President
Hasan Rouhani will address a panel of top global oil executives
on Thursday as the Islamic Republic steps up efforts to win back
investments from oil companies as part of its rapprochement with
the West.
Rouhani will give a short speech to chief executives from
oil majors such as Eni, BP, Total and
Shell, according to several executives who meet on the sidelines
of the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of
Davos.
Heads of U.S. companies such as Exxon Mobil could also
attend, the executives said.
Tehran wants Western oil companies to revive its giant
ageing oilfields and develop new oil and gas fields once
sanctions are lifted and is improving its oil investment
contract in order to lure them in.
The major OPEC producer has started implementing a nuclear
deal with world powers, a step towards a broad settlement which
could lead to the end of sanctions.
Western sanctions imposed on Iran for its nuclear programme
have choked Tehran's production - output is down a million
barrels per day (bpd) since the start of 2012 to 2.7 million bpd
- costing billions in lost oil revenue.
Top Iranian officials say the country can raise production
to 4 million bpd within six months of sanctions being lifted.
Western experts are more conservative, saying 3 million to 3.5
million bpd is more likely.
Encouraged by a preliminary nuclear deal struck between Iran
and Western powers in November, Tehran and Big Oil have wasted
no time making contact, in the hope of a full lifting of
sanctions.
Paolo Scaroni of Italy's Eni was the first Western CEO to
meet publicly with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, on the
sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries last month.
))