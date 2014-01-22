UPDATE 2-Iran's Rouhani says possible to overcome animosity with U.S.

By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday it was possible to turn more
than three decades of enmity with the United States into
friendship if both sides made an effort.
He was speaking in a Swiss television interview after
arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he will
court the global business community and meet a series of oil
company executives on Thursday.
Asked whether there could one day be a U.S. embassy again in
Tehran instead of the Swiss embassy representing U.S. interests
in Iran, the president told public RTS television:
"No animosity lasts eternally, no friendship either lasts
eternally. So we have to transform animosities into friendship."
An interim deal with six major powers including the United
States to restrict Iran's disputed nuclear programme in exchange
for a partial easing of economic sanctions entered into force
this week.
Rouhani travelled to Davos to persuade foreign investors to
return to his country, which has some of the world's biggest oil
and gas resources and a market of 76 million people.
In the interview, in which he spoke in Farsi voiced over
into French, he said relations with Washington had been
difficult in the past but with hard work and efforts by both
sides, problems could be overcome.
"This effort is necessary to create confidence on both
sides. Iran is in fact stretching out its hand in peace and
friendship to all countries of the world and wants friendly,
good relations with all countries in the world," the president
said.
SCEPTICAL ON SYRIA
He made no mention of the more difficult negotiations that
lie ahead to conclude a permanent agreement on Iran's nuclear
programme, which the West believes is aimed at developing
weapons.
However, he poured cold water on a U.N.-sponsored peace
conference on the civil war in Syria, which opened in Montreux,
Switzerland on Wednesday in the absence of Iran, a key ally of
Damascus, which was excluded after refusing to endorse the goal
of a transition from President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
"Reaching a conclusion will be very difficult but my wish is
that if all efforts go in the direction of the wishes of the
Syrian people, that is the direction that should prevail."
"As to whether this conference can achieve its objectives, I
have a lot of doubt," he added. Rouhani accused Saudi Arabia and
Qatar of backing "terrorists" in Syria in an effort to extend
their own influence in the Middle East.
Rouhani will give a short speech on Thursday to chief
executives from oil majors such as Eni, BP,
Total and Shell, according to several
executives who meet in Davos.
Heads of U.S. companies such as Exxon Mobil could also
attend, the executives said.
Tehran wants Western oil companies to revive its giant
ageing oilfields and develop new oil and gas fields once
sanctions are lifted and is improving its oil investment
contract in order to lure them in.
The major OPEC producer has started implementing a nuclear
deal with world powers, a step towards a broad settlement which
could lead to the end of sanctions.
Western sanctions imposed over the nuclear programme have
choked Tehran's production - output is down a million barrels
per day (bpd) since the start of 2012 to 2.7 million bpd -
costing billions in lost revenue.
Top Iranian officials say the country can raise production
to 4 million bpd within six months of sanctions being lifted.
Western experts are more conservative, saying 3 million to 3.5
million bpd is more likely.
Encouraged by the preliminary nuclear deal struck between
Iran and Western powers in November, Tehran and Big Oil have
wasted no time making contact, in the hope of a full lifting of
sanctions.
Paolo Scaroni of Italy's Eni was the first Western CEO to
meet publicly with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, on the
sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries last month.