Iran's Rouhani chides critics as aide says he will seek re-election

DUBAI Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday
accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of
the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said
he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.
Iran will hold a presidential election on May 19, but
Rouhani, a moderate who is eligible to seek a second four-year
term, has stopped short of saying he would run to push ahead
with reforms resisted by powerful hardliners.
"Soon it's the (Iranian) New Year, so let the people have
some joy," Rouhani, who has advocated greater social freedoms,
said in a speech carried live on state television.
"How come crying a lot is halal (allowed under Islam) and if
we laugh it's haram (banned)," Rouhani said, in an apparent
reference to hardliners who control the police and security
bodies and promote an austere interpretation of Islam.
Rouhani's remarks at a meeting on public health came on the
same day as a top aide said he decided to run for re-election.
"In recent weeks, Mr. Rouhani has reached the conclusion to
take part in the presidential election," said vice president for
parliamentary affairs Hosseinali Amiri, quoted by the state news
agency IRNA.
In his speech, Rouhani said his government stood for opening
Iran up to the outside world while his opponents sought
confrontation and isolation.
"We are a government that says we should use foreign
capital," said Rouhani, a pragmatist who was elected in 2013.
Rouhani also hit out at hardline critics who have accused
officials of going on a "luxury" buying spree as Iran made deals
with Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing last year to
purchase about 180 passenger planes.
"We say if our aircraft fleet is in need of new planes we
should buy them. But some say it's honourable to use old
equipment," he said.
The purchases were the first direct deals by Tehran to buy
Western-built aircraft in nearly 40 years to revamp its ageing
fleet.
"We are steadfast in our principles and we don't compromise
on them, but we should talk to the world, engage and cooperate
with it," said Rouhani, rejecting accusations that his policies
amounted to selling out the principles of Iran's 1979 Islamic
Revolution.
Rouhani struck a deal in 2015 with world powers on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief from sanctions
and has sought to open Iran's economy to foreign investors and
improve relations with the West.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Ros Russell)