REFILE-Glencore says Iran metals swap deals did not violate sanctions

(Refile to remove Trafigura RIC)
* Swiss authorities saw no violations of U.N. or Swiss
sanctions
* Iran under U.N., EU, U.S. sanctions for atomic work
* Tehran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, May 23 Swiss-based commodities
giant Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday that it had
done nothing wrong when it engaged in metal swaps with Iran,
rejecting a suggestion by U.N. experts that such bartering could
have been a way of evading sanctions against Tehran over its
nuclear program.
A confidential U.N. Panel of Experts report seen by Reuters
on Wednesday said alumina-for-aluminum swap deals with Iran by
Switzerland-based commodities giants Glencore Xstrata
and Trafigura could have been a way to bypass international
sanctions.
A Glencore spokesman said the company broke no regulations
and did not violate the sanctions. Trafigura did not immediately
respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Reuters reported on March 1 that Glencore had supplied
thousands of tons of alumina to an Iranian firm that has
provided aluminum to Iran's nuclear program. Afterward,
Trafigura acknowledged it had also traded with the same Iranian
firm.
Glencore has confirmed the deals with Iran but insisted it
had no knowledge that the company it was supplying alumina to -
the Iranian Aluminum Company (Iralco) - was in turn providing
aluminum metal to Iran Centrifuge Technology Co (TESA), which
the European Union sanctioned in December 2012.
In a February statement to Reuters, Glencore said it first
learned about the TESA-Iralco relationship in December and
immediately "ceased transactions" with Iralco. It said its last
actual trade as part of the barter arrangement was in October
2012, two months before the EU move.
Glencore acknowledged that it signed the barter deal with
Iralco in August 2011, saying it was perfectly legal and denied
any wrongdoing by the firm or attempts to help Iran evade
sanctions. It declined to provide details about the bartering.
Swiss authorities have said they saw no evidence of U.N. or
Swiss sanctions violations by Glencore, but the U.N. experts,
who monitor compliance with the Iran sanctions regime, raised
the possibility that the swap deals were a means of flouting
restrictions on trade with Iran.
"If confirmed, such transactions may reflect an avenue for
procurement of a raw material in a manner that circumvents
sanctions," the 49-page report said in reference to the media
reports on Glencore's and Trafigura's swap deals. "The companies
involved have stated that they have halted those transactions."
Western powers and their allies suspect Iran is amassing the
capability to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran, which is under
U.N., EU and U.S. sanctions for its atomic program, rejects that
allegation and insists its nuclear ambitions are limited to the
peaceful generation of electricity.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; editing by
Jackie Frank)