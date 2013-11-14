UPDATE 4-Israel says West discussed big sanctions cut with Iran

(adds oil details para 5)
* Israeli leader warns of war if powers drop sanctions
* Government in Israel sees deal easing sanctions 40 pct
* Offer said to include $3.5 bln of oil sales over 6 months
* Western diplomats say no deal yet, negotiations secret
* Kerry warns Congress new sanctions could wreck talks
Nov 14 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
warned on Wednesday that a "bad deal" with Iran on its nuclear
programme could lead to war and his aides challenged U.S.
assertions to have offered Tehran only "modest" relief from
sanctions.
As details emerged of a Western proposal that could let Iran
sell oil and gold in return for curbs on its nuclear activities,
an Israeli minister said the deal would negate up to 40 percent
of the impact of sanctions, reducing pressure on Tehran to halt
a programme the West says has a military motive.
Israel, which calculated the value of direct sanctions
relief on offer at $15-20 billion, has lobbied hard against any
such deal and says the United States, its closest ally, is being
misled by overtures of detente coming from Tehran.
Negotiations between Iran and six U.N. powers - the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - are
scheduled to resume on Nov. 20 with both sides saying they are
optimistic following talks at Geneva last weekend.
One source briefed on the discussions told Reuters that Iran
was being offered a chance to sell about $3.5 billion of oil
over six months as well as $2-3 billion of petrochemicals and
$1-2 billion of gold. At current prices that would permit Tehran
to sell about an additional 200,000 barrels a day, a 20 pct
increase in exports.
The source, who criticised the offer, said it would also let
Tehran import some $7.5 billion of food and medicine plus $5
billion of other goods currently barred.
Several Western officials involved in the talks said they
would not discuss details while negotiations were under way.
Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful. The United
States and the European Union agree with Israel that it is
seeking a nuclear bomb and imposed tough oil and financial
sanctions last year that have caused serious economic harm.
Addressing Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said
continued economic pressure on Iran was the best alternative to
two other options, which he described as a bad deal and war.
"I would go so far as to say that a bad deal could lead to
the second, undesired option," he said, meaning war.
Israel, believed to be the sole nuclear power in the Middle
East, has long warned it could use force to prevent Iran from
gaining a nuclear weapon that would threaten the Jewish state,
creating tensions with the Obama administration.
Washington says it is important to seek a negotiated
solution, especially since Iran elected a relative moderate this
year as president, Hassan Rouhani - a man Netanyahu told the
United Nations last month was a "wolf in sheep's clothing".
NOT SO MODEST
U.S. President Barack Obama said last week that a first
phase of any deal with Iran would involve "some very modest
relief" from sanctions that would be easily reversible.
But Israel says the benefits to Iran would be greater than
implied and Tehran would do little to curb its ambitions.
Netanyahu's point man on Iran policy, Strategic Affairs
Minister Yuval Steinitz, said on Wednesday the relief package
offered could lower the annual cost of sanctions to Iran by up
to $40 billion - out of a total annual cost of $100 billion.
He gave no detail of his calculation and, given secrecy
surrounding the Western offer, it could not be verified.
Steinitz said Israel believed the sanctions put in place by
the United States and European Union last year cost Iran's
economy around $100 billion per year, or nearly a quarter of its
national output.
"The sanctions relief directly will reduce between $15 to
$20 billion out of this amount," Steinitz said at an
English-language event hosted by the Jerusalem Press Club.
He also said that the proposed changes would make it more
difficult to enforce sanctions overall, and that this could in
the end provide a total benefit to Tehran of up to $40 billion.
"The damage to the overall sanctions, we believe, will be
something between $20 billion and maybe up to $40 billion," he
said. "This is very significant. It's not all the sanctions.
It's not the core sanctions about oil exports and the banking
system, but it's very significant relief for the Iranians."
Asked about the. $20 billion to $40 billion estimate, U.S.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: "that
number, I can assure you, is inaccurate, exaggerated, and not
based in reality."
Other Western officials contacted by Reuters declined to
confirm or deny specific figures for the value of the sanctions
relief on offer from the six powers and cautioned against
revealing the terms of a possible deal at such an early stage.
"There is an offer on the table, and it seems to me that is
considerable progress. We can't give any technical details and
the day anything leaks out is the day someone wants the
negotiations to fail," said one Western diplomat.
A European diplomat said details were being withheld on
purpose: "A decision was made to keep everything quiet, tightly
held," the diplomat said, "Because there are extreme positions
on both sides that could use this to discredit the process and
try to derail the negotiations."
After Obama discussed the negotiations by telephone with
French President Francois Hollande, the White House dismissed
talk of a rift with Paris. The two leaders were in "full
agreement", it said in a statement, on an offer to Iran that was
"a sound step toward assuring the international community that
Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".
In words addressing those who question Iran's good faith,
Hollande's office said in a statement: "The two heads of state
expressed their common will to obtain from Iran guarantees that
it is definitively abandoning its military nuclear programme."
Secretary of State John Kerry warned the U.S. Congress,
where some members share Israel's scepticism on Iran, that any
move by the legislature to impose new sanctions could put an end
to negotiations and "break them apart".
