Beyond sanctions, Iran squeezed by higher edible oil costs

* Mewah, Wilmar lead palm oil charge to Iran
* Premiums, long-term contracts key to profitable trade
* Iran turning to palm oil as soyoil supplies limited
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Iran is having to pay a
premium for basic foodstuffs such as cooking oil, highlighting
the increasing strain on Tehran from Western sanctions aimed at
its disputed nuclear programme, even though the sanctions don't
cover food.
Wilmar International, the world's largest listed
planter, and Mewah International, a $570 million
edible oils processor - both listed in Singapore - are driving
sales to Iran on long-term contracts, with Middle Eastern
trading sources reporting premiums of up to $30 a tonne to the
cash benchmark.
Food shipments are not targeted under the sanctions, but the
financial squeeze has cut off firms operating in Iran from much
of the global banking system and pushed inflation above 30
percent. Oil exports, Iran's major source of hard currency, have
more than halved since 2011.
Food exporters largely shun Iranian deals, with a volatile
rial currency deepening risk and foreign banks wary of
financing the food trade for fear of reputational damage.
A shopkeeper in Tehran told Reuters he had put up his price
of imported cooking oil by up to 30 percent this month. A 900
millilitre bottle of cooking oil costs around 39,000 rials
($3.18), compared to a 1 litre bottle that sells for $3.10 in
Britain and $1.20 in palm oil-producing Malaysia. Another
storekeeper said prices had been stable for weeks.
"ONE WOMAN MAN"
Iran has shifted to Southeast Asian palm oil as sanctions
and limited supplies have disrupted imports of soybeans and oil
from Argentina. Malaysia, the world's
second-largest palm oil producer, saw exports to Iran jump 60
percent last year to a record 548,603 tonnes - still less than 5
percent of Malaysia's total exports of about 17 million tonnes.
Wilmar and Mewah dominate the trade with Iran where demand
for high-value refined palm olein, used in cooking oil, can
reach 500,000-700,000 tonnes a year. Wilmar sells to Saudi
Arabian food company Savola, which buys palm oil to
feed its edible oil processors in Iran, three Middle Eastern
trading sources told Reuters. They said Wilmar demands a premium
of $20-$30 per tonne to cover potential payment delays and
interest charges.
Wilmar said it does not comment on specific contracts.
Savola did not respond to requests for comment.
"Savola is a one woman man. It sticks to one palm oil
company to supply its refineries and it's Wilmar for the past
few years," said a Dubai trading source close to Savola.
"Payments can be slow, but there are ways around it. The money
will be banked in (Saudi) riyals, euros and U.S. dollars from
Turkish banks. Sometimes, the money will come via India."
Mewah last month shipped 75,310 tonnes of palm oil to Iran,
its best month so far this year, shipping documents show.
"Mewah is the go-to person for Iran. It buys the palm oil
from Malaysian firms and then sells it to Iran," said a trading
executive from a Malaysian plantation who deals with Mewah.
"They are established in the Iran trade and have deep pockets to
withstand payment delays."
Planters who have sent cargoes to Iran with Mewah include
subsidiaries of IOI Corp, Kuala Lumpur Kepong
and a Malaysian unit of Wilmar, cargo surveyor
documents show. Officials at those companies declined comment.
Shipping documents obtained by Reuters show Wilmar exported
at least 114,000 tonnes of refined palm oil to Iran from the
Indonesian island of Sumatra alone last year. In January of this
year, Wilmar shipped another 10,700 tonnes to Iran from Sumatra.
"Wilmar doesn't do high stakes gambling. So it has taken a
corporate guarantee from Savola's head office in Saudi Arabia,"
said a Southeast Asian trading source who has done deals with
Savola. "It's become standard practice."
Savola has 832,000 tonnes of annual capacity in Iran, giving
it nearly 40 percent market share in a country of over 74
million people. The firm's revenues from Iran increased by
almost a third last year to 4.4 billion riyals ($1.17 billion),
about 42 percent of its global edible oil sales.
CAPTIVE MARKET
Iran is proving more profitable than price-sensitive China,
where competition means Wilmar only profits from refining
margins. And India, the world's top palm oil buyer, has imposed
higher import taxes to stem the flow of cheap refined edible oil
from Indonesia and Malaysia.
With more than half a million hectares of oil palm estates
in Indonesia and Malaysia, Wilmar makes most of its sales, and
profits, from trading with India and China.
"Indonesia is looking for new markets for its refined palm
oil. Iran is a natural choice, it has captive consumers. They
desperately need the oil and they will pay a premium," said a
Singaporean trader, who didn't want to be named as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
So far this year, shipping records show Mewah has exported
168,100 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia to ports in Iran. Most
cargoes are taken up by private Iranian buyers though state food
procurement firm GTC is also an occasional buyer, traders said.
"We do come into the palm oil market from time to time to
buy. These are private deals," a GTC official told Reuters from
Tehran. He declined to discuss the deals.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) ($1 = 12278.5000 Iranian rials)