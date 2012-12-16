Iran says oil revenues down by half-paper

DUBAI Dec 16 Iran's oil revenues have been cut
in half this year compared with last year, a newspaper quoted
Iran's economic minister as saying, an admission of how deeply
Western sanctions are cutting Tehran's chief source of funds.
U.S. and European Union sanctions are designed to slash oil
revenues to starve Tehran of funds that might be channelled into
expensive nuclear weapons programmes.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons, saying its atomic
programme is solely for peaceful purposes.
"Because of the sanctions, revenues collected from the
country's oil have dropped by 50 percent," Economic Minister
Shamseddin Hosseini was quoted as saying by economic daily
Donya-e-Eqtesad.
"By managing our resources and revenues, there will be no
problem in paying salaries until the end of this year," he
added, referring to Iran's calendar year which ends on March 20,
2013.
Hosseini had made the comments in an interview on state
television on Saturday and they were published by the newspaper
on Sunday.
Iranian legislators had previously hinted at the country's
budget woes as a result of sanctions and officials have said the
government should depend less on oil revenues and more on
taxation to fill its coffers.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is due to present the
2013-2014 budget to Parliament for approval.
Iranian MP Mohammad Reza Bahonar said in September Iran's
oil exports had dived to 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July
as a result of sanctions, compared with between 2.3 and 2.4
million bpd last year.
In addition to oil embargoes, Iran also faces financial
sanctions that make it difficult to repatriate earnings from oil
it does manage to sell.
Starting Feb. 6, U.S. law will prevent Iran from bringing
home oil export earnings, a measure that will @lock up" a
substantial amount of Tehran's funds, U.S. officials have said.