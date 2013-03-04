Trafigura says supplied Iranian firm linked by EU to atomic work

* EU says Iranian company Iralco linked to nuclear programme
* Follows Reuters investigation into Glencore barter deal
* Iran needs to buy 350,000 T alumina/year -consultancy
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, March 4 Switzerland-based Trafigura on
Monday became the second major trading house to confirm that it
had traded with an Iranian firm that the European Union says has
links to Iran's nuclear programme.
The two contracts demonstrate the difficulties that western
powers face in curbing Iran's ability to do business with the
rest of the world.
Commodities giant Glencore had supplied thousands
of tonnes of alumina to an Iranian firm that provided aluminium
to Iran's nuclear programme, Reuters reported last week, citing
intelligence and diplomatic sources.
Trafigura, the world's third-biggest trader in raw
materials, confirmed it had supplied the Iranian Aluminum
Company (Iralco) with alumina in exchange for aluminium, after
an industry source said Glencore was not the only major firm
sending such shipments.
"We can confirm that Trafigura has traded with Iralco in the
past. In October 2011, a physical swap agreement was reached
whereby Trafigura provided alumina to Iralco in return for
aluminium for Trafigura to export worldwide," the trader said in
an emailed statement.
"No deliveries have been made or exports received since new
EU sanctions were published in December 2012. The Trafigura
Group companies are compliant with national and international
law where applicable," it added.
It did not give further details of the barter deal, the
value of which is unclear.
Switzerland-based Glencore also said last week that its deal
had ended when EU sanctions targeting Iralco came into force. It
said its barter contract was legal and denied any wrongdoing by
the firm or attempts to help Iran bypass sanctions.
Iran denies allegations by Western powers and their allies
that it is seeking atomic weapons and has refused to stop
enriching uranium.
As a result, in addition to four rounds of U.N. sanctions,
Iran has faced increasingly tougher U.S. and EU measures
specifically targeting its financial and energy sectors.
IMPORT RELIANT
Iran imports most of its alumina requirements from countries
such as China, Russia and Canada and typically buys around
350,000 tonnes a year, according to metals consultancy CRU.
The raw ore is then used in smelters in Iran and converted
to aluminium, which can be used to make tubes for uranium
enrichment gas centrifuges as well as products such as cans,
cars and aircraft.
Barter deals are reasonably common in countries subject to
economic sanctions, which make it difficult to send payments
through banks.
A spokeswoman at the Swiss Economics Ministry declined to
comment on the Trafigura contract, citing commercial secrecy.
She said that Iralco was not currently subject to sanctions in
Switzerland.
Iralco is not under U.S. or U.N. sanctions, although a
legally binding U.N. Security Council Resolution from 2010 urges
governments to ban anything that the state determines "could
contribute to enrichment-related" activities.
Trafigura, which is currently considering listing subsidiary
Puma Energy, is chaired by Claude Dauphin, who was a protege of
veteran oil trader Marc Rich.
It has made headlines in the past for its trade with Iraq
under the United Nations' oil-for-food programme.
In a settlement, Trafigura agreed to pay a $5 million fine
after one of its tankers was intercepted on suspicion of
carrying illegal Iraqi crude in 2001. It was not charged with
smuggling and denied wrongdoing.