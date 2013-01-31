US seeks to sanction firms disguising Iranian oil shipments

* US aims to block Iranian tactics to skirt sanctions
* S.Korea must cut further to offset Samsung Total deal with
Iran - State Dept official
By Randy Fabi and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The United States will target
companies that help disguise Iranian oil shipments to skirt
Western sanctions, a State Department official said, as
Washington steps up the pressure on Tehran to abandon its
nuclear programme.
The sanctions have cost Iran billions of dollars in lost oil
revenue. Its exports plunged by more than half last year,
forcing a nation that was once OPEC's second largest oil
producer to try and sell its crude under the radar.
The U.S. official said he planned this week to meet
government and company officials in Malaysia, where a Reuters
investigation last year revealed two tankers lying at anchor
near the tax-haven port of Labuan, storing millions of barrels
of Iranian oil
"Concealing the origin of Iranian crude, or shipping Iranian
crude to a non-excepted country is a sanctionable offense," the
U.S. official told Reuters.
"We are actively looking at a variety of companies where we
see instances of potential sanctions offenses and we are looking
to target companies that are engaged in that," the official
said, declining to name any of these companies.
The official did not say what action the United States would
take against the companies, but it can apply sanctions that
prevent the companies from doing business with U.S. firms.
Ship-to-ship transfers (STS) are a common tactic Iran and
its buyers use to get around the sanctions.
Cargoes of Iranian oil are dispatched from large tankers to
other vessels and then blended with oil from another source to
alter its physical specification. Shipping documents are then
issued with a new origin for the blended cargoes.
"We are doing a lot of outreach to companies and refineries
to explain what the risks are and the steps they should be
taking as responsible companies to make sure they are not
importing Iranian crude under false certificates of origin," the
U.S. official said, referring to these covert operations.
"They are increasingly aware of this STS issue."
The U.S. official said the two tankers at the centre of the
Reuters investigation remain anchored off Malaysia without any
shipping insurance or crew. He declined to give further details.
STRICTER SANCTIONS
U.S. President Barack Obama this month signed into law a new
batch of tough sanctions that extend to Iran's ports, shipping
and shipbuilding industries. The measures coincide with renewed
international efforts to persuade Iran to resume negotiations in
February over its nuclear programme.
Under a 2011 U.S. sanctions law, banks in countries that buy
Iranian oil can be cut off from the U.S. financial system unless
these purchases are reduced, and Iran's top Asian oil customers
- China, India, Japan and South Korea - have all gained waivers
by cutting imports by about a quarter last year.
The U.S. official reiterated that Washington wanted to see
buyers cutting Iranian oil imports to qualify for continued
exceptions from the sanctions.
"We're going to continue to expect additional significant
reductions off what is currently a lower base," he said.
Refiners in South Korea, the fourth biggest buyer of Iranian
crude, need to make further cuts to offset new purchases of
Iranian oil from Samsung Total Petrochemicals, the
official said.
The South Korean joint venture revived the contract with
Iran after a year's hiatus, as thin margins in plastics make the
cheap crude from Iran hard to resist.
"The exception (to U.S. sanctions) applies to countries, not
companies. For example, for Korea or another importing country
to continue to qualify for exception, they are going to have to
figure out how to further reduce," the U.S. official said.