Italy's Saras already contacted by Iran to set up contracts

MILAN, July 23 Italian refiner Saras
has already been contacted by Iran to set up contracts so that
it is ready to restart offloading Iranian oil once sanctions on
the country have been lifted, Saras general manager said on
Thursday.
"Iran will be back on stream by the end of the year," Dario
Scaffardi said in a conference call.
Scaffardi said Iran could bring 1 million barrels of crude
per day onto the market overnight when sanctions were lifted.
He added it would be able to add another 0.5-1.0 million
barrels per day fairly quickly.
"Don't underestimate Iran... they will be able to ramp up
production quickly and efficiently".
Iran used to account for a sizable part of Saras crude
feedstocks before the U.S-led embargo was imposed.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)