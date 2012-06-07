UPDATE 1-Ship classifier Bureau Veritas halts Iran marine work

* Iran tanker firm NITC faces more pressure
* Sanctions continue to hurt Iran's economy
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 7 France's Bureau Veritas,
which verifies the safety and environmental standards of ships,
has stopped its marine work in Iran, the classification society
said in a new setback for Tehran as it faces growing pressure
from Western sanctions.
Without the necessary verification from such bodies, ships
are unable to call at international ports. The move follows a
similar decision in April by British classification society
Lloyd's Register to halt operations in Iran.
"The only marine-related activity that Bureau Veritas has
ever exercised onboard vessels in Iran or owned by Iranian
companies is classification surveys, which are only dealing with
safety and maritime pollution prevention, that is, for safety
and protection of third-parties' interests," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
"Nonetheless...Bureau Veritas has taken the decision to
cease all marine activities on Iranian-owned vessels with a view
to alleviating any type of confusion."
Iran faces mounting sanctions over its disputed nuclear
programme, which Western countries suspect is aimed at
developing arms but which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.
Classification societies are hired by ship owners to
regularly check that vessels, from their hull and propulsion
systems to the machinery and appliances, meet international
safety standards. Under international conventions, it is
required for a ship to be classed when docking at major ports.
Lloyd's Register told Reuters in April it had stopped
assessing around 60 tankers and container ships owned by the
National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) and Islamic Republic of
Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) following pressure from the United
States.
It is likely that Iran is already securing cover from
Asia-based classification societies, shipping industry sources
say.
U.S.-based United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which has
been among pressure groups opposed to the Islamic Republic's
nuclear ambitions, said it had urged Bureau Veritas to stop
providing cover for Iranian vessels.
DISENGAGE COMPLETELY
In a letter addressed to UANI this week, Bureau Veritas said
that following discussions with French government authorities it
had decided to "disengage completely" from all marine activities
related to Iran.
Bureau Veritas added that it given notice to Iran's flag
authority at the end of 2011 of the termination of the agreement
"of delegation of statutory inspection and certification surveys
for Iranian registered vessels".
It said it had notified IRISL in May 2012 that it was
ceasing all services for IRISL and its subsidiaries,
irrespective of their flags.
IRISL has been on a Western blacklist of sanctioned entities
for a number of years.
"Bureau Veritas has also taken the same decision with
respect to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) for all
their vessels and has decided to cease all marine activities in
respect of all other known Iranian shipping companies' vessels,"
it said in the letter.
NITC faces the prospect of potential sanctions after the
U.S. senate passed a bill last month that aims to target Iran's
biggest tanker operator. NITC lost its ship insurance cover from
European providers last year due to the sanctions.
It secured alternative insurance cover mainly in Asia and
also in Iran.
Pressure group UANI, which had previously said Bureau
Veritas's certification activities were in violation of EU
sanctions, welcomed the move.
"We accept Bureau Veritas's pledge to end all of its marine
activities related to Iran," said UANI chief executive Mark
Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador.
"The international community must focus specifically on the
shipping industry, to deny the Iranian regime access to global
trade and seaborne crude oil exports."