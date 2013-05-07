Iran faces fresh trade heat as more shipping firms exit

* Iran reliant on shipping for many imports
* Foreign firms seen fearing for global business ties
By Jonathan Saul and Nidhi Verma
LONDON/NEW DELHI, May 7 Foreign container
shipping lines are giving up on Iranian business ahead of new
U.S. sanctions in July, dealing a further blow to Tehran's vital
seaborne trade.
Iran's economy is already reeling from the effect of
measures imposed by the West to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.
Its currency has lost two thirds of its value since late 2011,
inflation is soaring, and unemployment is rising fast as
manufacturing, starved of parts and international finance, has
contracted.
Many of Iran's imports, including food and consumer goods,
arrive on container, bulker and other ships. Feeder services,
which transport ship containers to Iran especially from larger
ports in the United Arab Emirates, are also used.
The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which
comes into effect on July 1, blacklists Iran's shipping,
shipbuilding, energy and ports management sectors. While it has
an explicit exemption for food, medicine and other humanitarian
goods, foreign shipping firms are pulling out to avoid falling
foul of its provisions.
"Iran will become increasingly dependent on feeder services
from nearby Gulf states for the import of its goods as major
container shipping companies become ever more wary of
transgressing against the numerous sanctions," said Daniel
Richards, with Business Monitor International (BMI).
Kuwait-headquartered United Arab Shipping Co (UASC), which
is among the world's biggest 20 container lines, said last month
it had suspended all services to and from Iran.
"We now find ourselves in the peculiar situation where even
if we are carrying non-sanctioned cargo to non-sanctioned
entities, the cargo will eventually have to be handled by a
party which the U.S. government considers as providing financial
support to a sanctioned party," it said.
In a company memo seen by Reuters, UASC added: "With the
passing of the NDAA ... the difficulties in shipping cargo to
and from Iran have only increased."
Mark Dubowitz, who has advised President Barack Obama's
administration and U.S. lawmakers on sanctions, said container
lines transporting humanitarian goods would not face measures.
"You may be seeing a short period of adjustment as these
companies seek clarity on the new rules, but this trade should
face minimal disruption," he said. "The container lines can
operate easily under the broad humanitarian exemptions available
in every sanctions law."
Nevertheless, companies are uncomfortable. Dubai-based
Simatech Shipping said this month it would cut services to and
from Iran from June because of the new sanctions.
A spokesman with Hong Kong-headquartered Orient Overseas
Container Line said its feeder service to Iran from
the UAE would cease from June after ending direct business from
Asia two years ago. A source at Hong Kong's Wah Hai Lines said
it would no longer send its vessels to Iran.
APL, the container unit of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines
, said it would ensure "all applicable regulations
governing shipments to Iran are adhered to".
PORT VOLUMES HIT
Iran's cargo trade has already faced earlier ruptures after
the United States in 2011 blacklisted major Iranian port
operator Tidewater Middle East Co, which operates seven
terminals in the country including the biggest container port
Bandar Abbas.
Tougher conditions led to AP Moller-Maersk's
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container company, pulling out
entirely from Iran last year, joining an exodus including the
world's number two and three MSC and CMA CGM and smaller groups
like Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.
BMI forecast annual container throughput growth at Bandar
Abbas would average 2.7 percent between 2013 and 2017, below the
13 percent average between 2007 and 2011 before sanctions took
their toll.
India's exports to Iran could also be hurt because of the
new measures. A source at TransAsia, based in India, told
Reuters the company would not go to Bandar Abbas from July.
Three Indian freight forward firms, which declined to be
identified, said separately they were finding it difficult to
arrange vessels from July for journeys from India to Iran.
India, which is Iran's second-biggest oil client after
China, has aimed to boost exports to Tehran in order to balance
out a huge trade deficit and help to smooth payments for oil. It
has exported goods that do not come under sanctions including
rice, sugar, tea, some engineering goods and medicines.
This could mean that Hafiz Darya Shipping, which Washington
says is a front company for Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines, which is subject to sanctions by the United
Nations, the United States and the European Union, could be the
only option left for Indian exporters, trade sources said.
"Sanctions are coming to define both the country's economy
and its container shipping sector, and we do not envisage this
changing to any great degree until the Islamic Republic bows to
international pressure with regard to its nuclear programme,"
BMI's Richards said.