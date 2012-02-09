Iran's seaborne trade suffers as sanctions mount

* Port-operator blacklist hitting trading operations
* Worries over falling foul of sanctions deter deals
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 9 Iran's seaborne trade is
withering as sanctions are stepped up against the Islamic
Republic, freezing bank finance and deterring many international
trade and shipping companies from getting involved in deals,
industry sources say.
Much of Iran's imports, including food and consumer goods,
are transported by sea via container and bulker ships. Oil
tankers are used to ferry the country's vital crude oil exports.
But U.S. financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of
this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme are
playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports and receive
payment for its oil exports.
"Tougher sanctions are putting the squeeze on major Iranian
commercial institutions," said Alan Fraser of security firm AKE.
"The net is closing in, and companies will be forced to take
ever more elaborate measures to evade scrutiny. Iran's national
shipping fleet is coming under ever more pressure as many states
attempt to monitor its cargoes, while the role of the central
bank as a middle man is becoming increasingly redundant in
business transactions," he added.
Ship industry players say the move last month by the
European Union to embargo imports of Iranian oil was already
having an effect on shipping flows. European oil companies will
be forced to sever all dealings in Iran crude by July.
"The objective of current and likely sanctions is very
simple: to raise the cost of having anything to do with the
purchase or shipping of Iranian petroleum to such an extent that
even such potential partners who are formally beyond the legal
jurisdiction of the United States or its allies will nonetheless
shun doing business with Tehran," said J. Peter Pham, with the
Atlantic Council, a U.S. think-tank.
A.P. Moller-Maersk told Reuters this week the
Danish shipping and oil company had suspended new oil tanker
deals with Iran due to the EU measures.
"The further EU sanctions on Iran contain an unprecedented
package of prohibitions on the import, purchase and transport of
Iranian oil that will affect our members' trading patterns,"
said Michele White, general counsel with INTERTANKO, whose
members own the majority of the world's tanker fleet.
"With an ever increasing number of sanctioned entities who
are subject to an asset freeze, we advise any of our members who
might seek to continue to lift oil from Iran to exercise extreme
caution."
Last year the U.S. blacklisted major Iranian port operator
Tidewater Middle East Co, which operates seven terminals in Iran
including Bandar Abbas. The EU followed suit last month, which
industry sources expect will complicate ship container trades.
"Bandar Abbas is the only Iranian container port that is
connected to the world's big line container ships or
international carriers," said Jan Tiedemann, a shipping analyst
with consultancy Alphaliner.
The world's largest container firm suspended operations last
year at several Tidewater-controlled ports. Maersk line, a unit
of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it continued to operate a weekly
feeder service calling at the smaller port of Bandar Bushehr to
and from Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates. The port, some
900 km north of Bandar Abbas, is not managed by Tidewater.
"We do business in Iran in compliance with relevant foreign
trade controls and sanctions," a Maersk Line spokesman said.
German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said
on Thursday it no longer offered limited services to Iran. It
had already ended consignments last year to Tidewater-run ports.
"Hapag-Lloyd doesn't accept any shipments to Iran anymore at
the moment. This includes the feeder connection via the port of
Bushehr - those were only very few boxes," a spokesman said,
citing "the overall situation and development of sanctions".
IRAN's FLEET
Iran faces an even bigger challenge if measures being
considered by U.S. lawmakers get passed. If approved, Iran's
biggest tanker group, the privately run National Iranian Tanker
Company (NITC), as well as state owned National Iranian Oil
Company would face sanctions.
"The measure ... would amount to de facto oil and shipping
embargos," the Atlantic Council's Pham said.
"The mere taint would also have a net negative effect on
Iran, driving those fearful of the reach of sanctions to decide
not to go through with transactions while giving Iran's
remaining partners - one thinks, for example, of Chinese firms -
the leverage to drive the price they pay down."
A senior ship industry source said a blacklist for NITC,
which has a fleet of 40 oil tankers, would hit the group's crude
transportation operations.
"Their ships will probably increasingly be used for floating
storage in the Gulf, and people will probably not want to take
delivery of Iranian oil on NITC ships."
NITC told Reuters last month it was a legitimate company and
did not expect to be sanctioned, adding that while it had lost
its insurance cover in Europe last year, the group's insurers
mainly in Asia and Iran provided "good coverage".
The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has been
targeted since 2008. IRISL has said it is not state owned and
denied it is engaged in any illegal activity.
"The names of ships have been altered to remove the
Iranian-sounding names and allay suspicion; however it is
unlikely that Iran's shipping trade will escape unaffected,"
AKE's Fraser said.
"The new sanctions may make it easier for individual ships
to be tracked, making it harder for them to enter international
ports without being flagged."
The growing restrictions are unlikely to force trade to
stop, although making deals more complicated and expensive.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill told Reuters this week it
planned to continue grain shipments to Iran.
"I sense that many international shipping companies are
challenged beyond what they find can be justified when looking
at the potential earnings of trading with Iran," said Jakob
Larsen, a maritime security officer with BIMCO, the world's
largest private shipowners' association.
"Having said that, I think there are still some who are able
to carry on their business in a way that does not breach
sanctions and yet ensures a decent return on investment."
Analysts said Asian countries, especially China and India,
would continue to buy Iranian crude oil.
"For those countries not bothered by the prospect of Iran's
alleged programme to acquire nuclear weapons, continued
consumption of Iran's oil - perhaps even at distressed prices
-may even increase," said brokerage Poten & Partners.