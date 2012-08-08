Iran hosts Syria conference, West sceptical

* Ahmadinejad says purpose to supplant military clashes
* Doubts raised about attendance of major players
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Aug 9 Iran hosts a foreign ministers'
conference on Thursday to seek a resolution to the intensifying
conflict in Syria but its latest diplomatic foray into the
crisis has been met with deep scepticism by Western nations.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has billed the meeting
of a dozen unnamed countries as an opportunity "to replace
military clashes with political, indigenous approaches to settle
the disputes," but there are doubts over the attendance of key
players involved the crisis.
Those attending would be countries with "a correct and
realistic position" on the Syrian conflict, a senior Iranian
diplomat said this week, indicating that no pro-opposition
nation would be present.
It was unclear which nations would attend but Western
diplomats have dismissed the conference as an attempt to divert
attention away from bloody events on the ground and to preserve
the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The Islamic Republic's support for Assad's regime is hardly
compatible with a genuine attempt at conciliation between the
parties," said one Western diplomat based in Tehran.
It showed Iran was "running out of ideas", he added. Another
Western diplomat said Tehran was trying to broaden the support
base of the Syrian leader.
Along with Russia and China, Iran has strongly supported
Assad whose forces have launched crushing operations against
anti-government protesters and armed opposition groups since the
crisis erupted 17 months ago.
The Islamic Republic has resisted an agreement on Syria that
requires Assad to quit as part of any political transition.
There is no sign that Tehran is ready to adopt a new approach,
despite setbacks for Assad including the defection this week of
his prime minister.
But analysts say signs of cracks in the Syrian leadership
have taken Iran by surprise.
"Iran is trying to show strength and regional presence, but
if they were going to make a big play why not do it at the
Non-Aligned Movement summit (taking place in Tehran in late
August)?" said Scott Lucas of the EA Worldview news website that
specialises in covering Iran.
"They seem to be so jittery about Syria, they couldn't
afford to wait," he added.
ACCUSATIONS
Iran's Shi'ite rulers have accused Western and Arab nations
- specifically Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia - of fomenting terrorism
in Syria by arming opposition groups.
In turn, Syria's mostly Sunni Muslim rebels accuse Tehran of
sending military personnel to Syria and of providing light arms,
as well as tactical and communications expertise to Syrian
government forces.
The crisis has soured Iran's relations with neighbouring
Turkey which has hosted opposition meetings, extended assistance
to Syrian refugees and demanded Assad leave office.
"Iran wants to co-ordinate efforts among countries that
don't accept the Western and Saudi approach to Syria," said
Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University. "It's a counter-force to
the so-called Friends of Syria gathering."
Iranian involvement in the crisis has been complicated by
the seizure by rebels of 48 Iranians in Syria on Saturday on
suspicion of being military personnel. Tehran has said they were
pilgrims, but acknowledged that some of the men were retired
soldiers or Revolutionary Guards.
Iranian officials have engaged in intensive diplomatic
efforts in the region this week.
On Tuesday, while Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was in
Ankara trying to maintain relations, the head of Iran's Supreme
National Security Council Saeed Jalili was in Damascus to
reassure Assad of Tehran's support.
"They're in chaos in terms of the bureaucracy. There have
been lots of statements but no-one's co-ordinating it," said EA
Worldview's Scott Lucas.
The meeting comes just days before a meeting of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation set to focus on Syria. In
recent days Iran has warned the Muslim world of the threat posed
to it by the United States.
"In the new plan that the Americans have provided for the
Middle East, they have foreseen changes for all countries,"
Iran's state news agency quoted Ahmadinejad as saying on
Wednesday.
"I am certain they have plans for changes in Saudi Arabia as
well they do not want Muslim countries to have power and in
opposition we must stand together more than before," he added.