Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says its troops in Syria

DUBAI, Sept 16 Members of Iran's elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps are in Syria providing non-military
assistance and Iran may get involved militarily if Syria comes
under attack, its commander said on Sunday.
The statement is the first official acknowledgement from a
senior military commander that Iran has a military presence on
the ground in Syria where an uprising has left tens of thousands
dead since it began 18 months ago.
Western countries and Syrian opposition groups have accused
Iran of providing weapons and expertise to Syrian armed forces
and have suspected an Iranian military presence inside the
country. Iran has denied this.