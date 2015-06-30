RPT-INSIGHT-France bets on Arab Sunni states as Iran nuclear deal nears

(Repeats item unchanged)
By John Irish
VIENNA, June 29 France has asked its firms to
prepare a return to Iran ahead of a likely deal with powers to
curb Tehran's nuclear program, but Paris' tough stance in talks
and ties with Sunni Arab states means its "love-hate"
relationship with Iran will continue.
Despite a long history of commercial, political and social
links with Iran that even saw Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei exiled
near Paris in 1979, France has arguably been the most demanding
among the six powers negotiating a final accord.
The talks will continue past Tuesday's deadline for a
comprehensive agreement intended to open the door to ending
sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy in exchange for
limits on its most sensitive nuclear activities for at least a
decade.
France's position risks alienating its companies once
international sanctions are lifted and Iran is able to collect
debts from overseas banks that may exceed $150 billion and
attract companies to invest across all sectors, from its ageing
hydrocarbon-based energy system to transport and general
construction.
"Everyone is looking at Iran with greed," said a senior
French official. "It's an important market, but it's not the
only one. There was a strategic decision to be made on who could
face Iran as it pushes its pawns in the region. That's Saudi
Arabia and Egypt. That's the choice we've made."
Paris repeatedly points to its longstanding hard line on
weapons proliferation - it first began talking to Iran in 2003
over its nuclear programme - as proof it is acting from a point
of principle when it comes to negotiations with Iran.
But it is also true there has been a hawkish shift toward
Tehran under Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande,
who have respectively aligned themselves with Qatar and Saudi
Arabia, Shi'ite Iran's main regional rival.
SALES TO THE GULF
Similar positions on conflicts across the Middle East and
Iran's role in them as well as what some Arab countries perceive
as disengagement on the part of traditional ally the United
States, have helped France nurture new commercial links where
once Britain and the United States were dominant.
Iran has been expanding its influence across the Middle
East, from Iraq to Lebanon, and Syria to Yemen, which is the
latest theatre in Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia's
tussle for power in the region.
"The Saudis are the heavyweights in the zone and their
influence goes beyond their borders. We're playing that to the
full," said a French diplomat.
The results are there to be seen. Paris has sold fighter
jets, warships, helicopters and satellites to Qatar, Egypt,
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates over the last year, lifting
military sales over $15 billion.
Since being invited by Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil
exporter, to attend a regional leaders' summit in May - a rare
privilege for a head of state - Hollande has signed contracts
worth $12 billion including the sale of Airbus planes.
Ironically, as Western powers warn of regional nuclear
proliferation if the agreement with Iran is weak, France last
week became the first country to sign feasibility studies to
build two nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia potentially worth
more than $10 billion.
Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel al-Jubeir, recently told
Reuters France was an old ally and trading partner that had
proved its reliability to the Gulf.
"We have common views with regard to the challenges in the
region today with Syria, Yemen, Iraq, terrorism and of course
Iran's nuclear programme, and there are very large commercial
and military ties between our two countries. We hope to increase
those."
NO WORRIES FOR IRAN DEALS
Historically, French firms ranging from automaker Peugeot
to oil major Total were key players in the
Iranian market, but European Union and U.S. sanctions adopted in
2011 scared French firms away.
Imports from Iran to France fell to just 62 million euros in
2013 from 1.77 billion in 2011. French exports to Iran in 2013
fell to 494 million euros from 1.66 billion euros in 2011,
according to French foreign ministry estimates.
A recent charm offensive has seen Iranian ministers,
including the deputy oil minister, pass through Paris to whet
the appetite of business-hungry executives. France-based Iranian
businessmen have also been hired by Iranian authorities to
revive links with their local counterparts.
France's main business lobby group plans to send a
delegation comprising about 100 firms to Tehran in September.
"I tell French companies that even if there is a deal it
will take time and that the lifting of sanctions will only
slowly begin in 2015," said a senior French diplomat involved in
the talks who recently briefed firms on the prospects of a deal.
He told them that firms from other countries including the
United States and Germany had already positioned themselves and
there was "no time to waste".
The diplomat confirmed that should there be an agreement
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who some diplomats say has a
personal animosity to Iran since he was prime minister in the
mid-1980s, would travel to Tehran quickly after.
"Love and hate dominate all aspects of our relations,"
Iranian Transport Minister Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi told a recent
conference in Paris, bemoaning France's lack of "Iran strategy"
while outlining $80 billion of potential transport projects.
"Sooner or later the nuclear conflict will be resolved and
France needs to decide on its position now. I am certain that
the businessmen will have more realism than the politicians."
Despite the overtures, French officials make it clear that
in the immediate future Iran will play second fiddle to Sunni
Arab states commercially and politically.
At home, that stance has brought some criticism, with some
lawmakers saying Paris is thinking short-term, picking Sunnis
over Shi'ites and leaving itself out in the cold in Iran.
"It's not because you're the first one in that you're the
first served," a second senior French government official said,
dismissing their concerns. "We'll be ready. Don't worry about
our firms."
