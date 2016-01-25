UPDATE 1-AirAsiaX looks at restoring Iran route, sees "massive" prospects

(Adds quotes, recasts)

TEHRAN Jan 25 AirAsiaX, the long haul subsidiary of Malaysia's AirAsia, said on Monday it was looking at restoring flights to Tehran, describing Iran as a "massive" opportunity, and planned to resume services to London and Paris if costs made sense.

Speaking at the CAPA Iran Aviation Summit in the Iranian capital, Chief Executive Benyamin Bin Ismail said: "We flew to Tehran in the past but had to stop due to sanctions. We are looking to come back and are exploring it again."

"(AirAsia co-founder) Tony (Fernandes) sees markets like this as an opportunity...I think Iran is going to be massive for us," Bin Ismail said.

AirAsia is Asia's largest low-cost carrier.

AirAsiaX previously flew A340 jets to London and Paris but halted the service due to high oil prices.

"London and Paris are still in the plans," Bin Ismail said. "We have options but need to make sure it doesn't devalue our yields and that the costs make sense for us."

