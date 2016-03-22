Iranians exasperated as U.S. sanctions frustrate deal making

* Global lenders steer clear of Iran
* Banks fear falling foul of remaining U.S. sanctions
* Iranian dollar deals still can't be processed in U.S.
* Supreme leader accuses U.S. of foot-dragging
* Iranian business community frustrated
By Tom Arnold and Jonathan Saul
DUBAI/LONDON, March 22 More than two months
after international nuclear sanctions on Iran were supposed to
have ended, frustration is deepening that few trade deals are
going through as foreign banks shy away from processing
transactions with the country.
Iranian hopes of rapidly ending the country's economic
isolation are fading as particularly European banks - some of
which have already been hit by hit huge U.S. fines for sanctions
busting - fear falling foul of the many other restrictions
imposed by Washington that remain in force.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United
States of foot-dragging following the official implementation in
January of a nuclear deal with major powers.
"The Americans have not acted on their promises and (only)
removed the sanctions on paper," he said in a televised address
on Sunday, complaining that international financial
transactions faced problems because banks "fear the Americans".
Many nuclear-related sanctions did end when the 2015 nuclear
deal was implemented on Jan. 17, including measures imposed by
the European Union and rules allowing U.S. authorities to go
after foreign companies and individuals dealing with Iran.
Agreements on a number of major contracts have been
announced with great fanfare, with Tehran hoping relief from the
crippling sanctions will lead to billions of dollars in trade
and investment, reviving the economy and raising Iranians'
living standards. However, significant sums have yet to start
flowing.
U.S. banks are still forbidden to do business with Iran and
while lenders based elsewhere are not covered by this ban, major
problems remain. Chief among these are rules prohibiting
transactions in dollars - the world's main business currency -
from being processed through the U.S. financial system.
The Iranian business community believes the United States
has failed to spell out exactly what is permitted and what is
not, leading to the uncertainty that makes international banks
reluctant to process Iranian-linked transactions.
"We have to try to put pressure on America to make this
issue clear. Otherwise, removing the sanctions does not mean
anything," said Ferial Mostofi, chairwoman of privately-owned
Iranian project management firm KDD Group.
KDD Group, which is active in sectors including iron, steel
and mining, has noticed greater business interest from abroad,
she said, but so far no deals have been concluded.
"If the banking situation stays as today, definitely we
shall be facing problems for the payments," said Mostofi, who
also chairs the Investment Commission at the Iran Chamber of
Commerce.
The U.S. Treasury, which is responsible for enforcing
sanctions on Iran, gave no immediate response to a Reuters
request for comment.
Iranians based in Dubai, historically one of Iran's main
trading partners, complain they cannot get letters of credit to
finance deals with their home country, while others have even
had their company bank accounts closed in recent weeks.
The problems are also complicating Iran's plans to sell more
oil, as well as recover up to $100 billion in assets that had
been frozen by the sanctions in foreign bank accounts.
AGREEMENTS, FEW DEALS
Since January, Iran has struck agreements worth an estimated
$50 billion with countries including Italy, Japan, South Korea,
Russia, Germany and others involving trade, project finance and
other investment.
Agreements include a contract to buy 118 Airbus
jets worth $27 billion. However, the funding needed to turn
agreements into firm deals is another matter.
One Airbus executive told a conference in Paris last month
that "we only see the back of banks at the moment", telling
them: "Don't be afraid!"
Banks remain deterred by a $9 billion U.S. fine on BNP
Paribas in 2014 for violating U.S. financial sanctions
and other penalties, and the head of the French banking
federation told the conference that lenders had yet to be
assured of "complete legal security and clarity".
That will be tough as long as Washington keeps the ban on
processing dollar transactions for Iran in the U.S. system.
"Until U.S. sanctions are lifted European banks with major
operations in the States, of which there are many, will still be
exposed to onerous trade restrictions unless they can prove
complete separation of European and U.S. divisions of their
business," said George Booth, a partner at law firm Pinsent
Masons.
"That's easier said than done. It should not be
underestimated the level of internal restructuring required to
satisfy this criteria," said Booth, who advises firms hoping to
do business with Iran.
Seyed Arash Shahr Aeini, deputy chief executive of the
Export Guarantee Fund of Iran, an Iranian government agency,
said so far only smaller banks were willing to become involved,
and transactions were limited to around $50 million.
"Some small amounts have gone through but the huge amounts
will require the involvement of big foreign banks which were
active in Iran projects before the sanctions were imposed. They
are still reluctant to start doing business with Iran."
In recent weeks SWIFT, the global payments network, has
reconnected several Iranian banks to its system, allowing them
to resume cross-border transactions with foreign banks four
years after they were cut off.
While an important step towards re-integrating Iran into the
global financial system, the outcome has appeared patchy so far.
Two banking sources said most international banks were
still refusing to accept cheques from holders of accounts at one
major Iranian commercial bank that has been reconnected.
Ali Sanginian, chief executive of Amin Investment Bank,
Iran's largest investment bank, blamed the delay in
reintegrating Iranian lenders on the remaining sanctions, the
banks' anxieties and outdated technology used in Iran.
An international banker in the region said his bank's
aversion to Iranian transactions had not changed. "Around 85
percent of trade is in U.S. dollars and if you're dealing in
dollars you cannot risk that by involvement with Iran," the
banker said.
Of the transactions that are happening, some are in euros
and other currencies, permitted under the current arrangement.
"Notwithstanding the relaxation of the position, it is still
unclear as to whether if you are moving U.S. dollars around they
may get held up in the banking system," said James Kidwell,
chief executive of shipping group Braemar. "Some people are
probably choosing to transact in euros to avoid that problem."
Iran has managed to sell oil to India and other buyers in
euros. It told trading partners which owe it billions of dollars
that it wants to be paid in euros, Reuters reported last month,
citing a source at state-owned National Iranian Oil Co.
(additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; editing by David Stamp)