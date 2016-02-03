British Airways to begin flying to Iran from July 14

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 British Airways will begin direct flights from London's Heathrow airport to Tehran from July 14, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA said on Wednesday.
The company, which operates British Airways and Iberia Airlines, said it would will launch the route as a six-per-week service before moving to daily flights from winter 2016.
IAG said last month it hoped to begin flights following the lifting of sanctions on Iran. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis