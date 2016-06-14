Iran plans to buy or lease over 100 Boeing jets -sources

PARIS, June 14 Iran has reached a tentative
understanding with U.S. planemaker Boeing that would see
it acquire over 100 Boeing passenger jets under a deal between
Tehran and world powers to ease sanctions, Western and Middle
East sources said on Tuesday.
The deal, which is so far only an outline of what a proposed
future arrangement would look like, involves flag carrier
Iranair acquiring the jets both through direct purchases and
leases, subject to U.S. government approval, they said.
An Iranian minister said earlier that Tehran had reached a
deal with Boeing and would announce details in coming days
.
Boeing declined detailed comment.
"We have been engaged in discussions with Iranian airlines
approved by the U.S. government about potential purchases of
Boeing commercial passenger airplanes and services," a spokesman
said by email.
"We do not discuss details of ongoing conversations we are
having with customers, and our standard practice is to let
customers announce any agreements that are reached. Any
agreements reached will be contingent on U.S. government
approval."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)