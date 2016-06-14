UPDATE 2-Iran says reaches deal to acquire Boeing planes

* Iran says has agreement with Boeing for new planes
* Minister expects jetliner deal details in coming days
* Iranair to acquire more than 100 Boeing jets -sources
(Recasts, adds sources, Boeing comment)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Tim Hepher
DUBAI/PARIS, June 14 Iran said it had reached an
agreement with Boeing Co for the supply of jetliners on
Tuesday, reopening the country's skies to new U.S. aircraft for
the first time in decades under an international deal to ease
sanctions.
Details of the agreement were left vague, but Western and
Middle East sources said that once approved, it would involve
flag carrier Iranair acquiring more than 100 Boeing jets, both
directly from Boeing and from leasing companies.
"In coming days details of the deal with this company will
be announced," Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas
Akhoundi said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
The sources said the agreement was so far only a broad
outline of what a formal deal would look like once Boeing has
the necessary U.S. government approvals to sell planes to Iran,
which has been banned from buying U.S. jets for almost 40 years.
So far, Boeing has only been granted permission to present
its products to Iranair and a handful of other airlines as it
tries to catch up with Europe's Airbus, which earlier
this year won a provisional deal for 118 jets worth $27 billion.
"We have been engaged in discussions with Iranian airlines
approved by the U.S. government about potential purchases of
Boeing commercial passenger airplanes and services," a Boeing
spokesman said by email.
"We do not discuss details of ongoing conversations we are
having with customers, and our standard practice is to let
customers announce any agreements that are reached. Any
agreements reached will be contingent on U.S. government
approval."
Reuters reported last week that Iran was edging towards a
historic deal to buy jetliners from Boeing for the first time
since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and that a deal for more than
100 aircraft could be reached fairly soon.
The chairman of Iranair told Reuters it was also talking to
Boeing about providing support for its elderly fleet under last
year's deal between Tehran and six major powers to ease
sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear activities.
HURDLES REMAIN
Iran needs an estimated 400 jets to renew its fleet after
decades of sanctions and prepare for projected growth, according
to Iranian and Western estimates.
Two senior Iranian officials said last year that Iran was
expected to buy 100 jets from Boeing once sanctions were
lifted.
Both Airbus and Boeing would need U.S. export licences to
carry out their deals, due to the use of significant U.S.
technology in all modern jetliners.
Even then, industry sources caution that both deals could
take some time to implement because of uncertainty over
financing, with the U.S. financial system still closed to Iran.
The Airbus deal is priced in euros instead of dollars, the
currency usually by planemakers, but many banks remain reluctant
to finance it because they fear losing their claim to the
underlying assets if sanctions are re-introduced, bankers say.
BOC Aviation, a Singapore-based leasing company in
which Boeing recently invested as part of its stock market
debut, is in discussions with Boeing about financing part of the
deal, two people familiar with the matter said.
BOC Aviation was not immediately available for comment.
Secretary of State John Kerry said in April Washington was
not against foreign banks doing business with Iran under the
nuclear deal, but Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
has accused Washington of not being committed to the accord.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)