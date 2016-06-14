U.S. declines to say if Boeing has license to sell planes to Iran

WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. State Department
said on Tuesday it could not address whether Boeing has obtained
a license to sell commercial aircraft to Iran, but a spokesman
said the Iran deal allows licensing of commercial aircraft sales
on a case-by-case basis.
The department commented after Iran said it had reached an
agreement with Boeing Co. for the supply of jetliners,
reopening the country's skies to new U.S. aircraft for the first
time in decades under an international deal to ease sanctions.
State Department spokesman John Kirby, while declining to
address specific reports involving private companies, said the
Iran deal included a statement that "allowed for a case-by-case
licensing of individuals and entities seeking to export,
re-export, sell, lease or transfer to Iran commercial passenger
aircraft ... exclusively for commercial passenger aviation."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)