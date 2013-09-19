U.N. chief Ban praises Iran's efforts on international dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Thursday commended efforts by Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani's government to engage with the international
community and praised Tehran for releasing several prominent
prisoners.
Ban met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif earlier on
Thursday and said he plans to meet with Rouhani on the sidelines
of the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week. Rouhani is
due to address the United Nations on Tuesday.
Since Rouhani was elected president in June, the centrist
cleric has called for "constructive interaction" with the world,
a dramatic shift in tone from the strident anti-Western rhetoric
of his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"I told Minister Zarif that I commend the efforts of the new
government in Iran in promoting dialogue with the international
community," Ban told reporters. "I'm going to meet President
Rouhani next week ... (to) discuss all the matters of regional
concern very closely."
The United States and its allies suspect Iran is seeking
nuclear bomb-making capability despite Tehran's insistence that
its atomic program has only peaceful aims. Tough sanctions
imposed by Washington and the United Nations over the issue have
taken a severe toll on Iran's economy.
Rouhani vowed on Wednesday that his government would never
develop nuclear weapons, his strongest signal yet that he may be
seeking a diplomatic thaw with the West after decades of
acrimony.
Ban said he had also praised the Iranian government for
releasing 12 political prisoners, including human rights lawyer
Nasrin Sotoudeh and a number of women's rights activists,
political activists and journalists.
"When I visited Iran last year I raised this issue and
discussed it with them and urged them to release all these
people. I am glad they have finally taken action," Ban said.
In a tentative sign that hardline policies are being eased
in Iran, authorities freed Sotoudeh and at least 10 other
prominent prisoners on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to
reports on opposition websites.