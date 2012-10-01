CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US: Iran economy under strain, urges new nuclear policy

(Corrects city to Tehran in final paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 A precipitous drop in Iran's
currency, the rial, shows that sanctions are cutting "deeper and
deeper" into its economy, the United States said on Monday,
reiterating Iran must rein in its nuclear program.
The rial plunged against the U.S. dollar in open-market
trading on Monday, and has lost more than a quarter of its value
over the past week.
The United States and its allies, who accuse Iran of seeking
to develop nuclear weapons despite Iran's insistence that its
atomic program is peaceful, have tightened sanctions this year,
notably via a European Union embargo on Iranian oil and U.S.
sanctions targeting banks that deal with Iran's central bank.
"Our understanding is that the Iranian currency has dropped
to a historic low today against the dollar in informal currency
trading -- this despite some frantic efforts by the Iranian
government last week to try to prop it up, rearrange the way it
dealt with these issues," State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told reporters in Washington.
"From our perspective, this speaks to the unrelenting and
increasingly successful international pressure that we are all
bringing to bear on the Iranian economy. It's under incredible
strain," she added.
Sanctions are "cutting deeper and deeper into the Iranian
economy and this is an important factor in trying to change the
calculus of the Iranian leadership," she said.
The United States and other countries are seeking to
intensify pressure on Tehran "so that it will understand that
the international community is not going to tolerate Iran with a
nuclear weapon," she added. "They have to make a choice."
