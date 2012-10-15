U.S. exports to Iran rise nearly one-third despite sanctions

* $89.2 million grain sale swells exports this year
* Some humanitarian exports like pharmaceuticals shrink
* Milk, medical instruments continue to flow to Iran
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 U.S. exports to Iran rose by
nearly a third this year, chiefly because of grain sales,
according to U.S. data released last week, despite the
tightening of U.S. financial sanctions.
The jump to $199.5 million in the first eight months of 2012
from $150.8 million a year earlier, according to Census Bureau
data, is surprising given Western efforts to isolate Iran
economically because of its suspected pursuit of nuclear arms.
The increase masks a drop in the export of some humanitarian
goods such as medicines, a decline U.S. exporters blame largely
on the difficulty of getting paid by Iranian importers because
of new U.S. financial sanctions.
But it also shows that goods such as milk products and
medical equipment - whose sale to Iran is allowed with a
Treasury Department export license - continue to flow despite
the sanctions and the payments difficulties.
The United States, its European allies and other nations
have imposed the sanctions to force Iran to halt its uranium
enrichment program and address questions about its nuclear
programs.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic
program is solely for peaceful purposes such as generating
electricity and producing medical isotopes.
The economic penalties are one side of a two-pronged policy
that also includes talks to seek a diplomatic solution. But that
has been somewhat overshadowed this year by the possibility of
Israeli or U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
WITHOUT GRAIN SALES, EXPORTS WOULD HAVE FALLEN
The largest category of U.S. exports to Iran through August,
2012 was $89.2 million in sales of wheat and other grains.
During the same 2011 period, the United States exported no wheat
or such grains to Iran, though it sold $21 million of maize.
Without the wheat sales, U.S. exports to Iran would have
declined through August overall, sharply in some cases.
Medicinal and pharmaceutical products, including those sold
in bulk and those for animals, fell to $14.9 million from $26.7
million. Pulp and waste paper, a category that includes the raw
material for diapers, sank to $17.4 million from $40.9 million.
However, exports rose in several other categories. Sales of
milk products including cream, butter and other fats and oils
derived from dairy more than doubled to $20.3 million from $7.8
million.
Medical, dental, surgical and other "electro-diagnostic
apparatus" rose to $8 million from $4.7 million.
Although Iran can still import such goods, U.S. companies
have complained for months that it is harder and harder to get
paid because Iran's big banks have been blacklisted by the U.S.
Treasury for alleged support for terrorism or involvement in the
its alleged weapons of mass destruction programs.
While some Iranian banks are not blacklisted, these tend to
be smaller institutions with limited access to foreign exchange.
The possibility one of these might obtain hard currency from
a blacklisted Iranian institution has spooked foreign banks, who
fear that they might be accused of having "indirectly" dealt
with a designated Iranian bank, sanctions lawyers say.
DE FACTO HUMANITARIAN BANKING BLOCKADE?
As a result, groups ranging from religious-affiliated
non-profits to liberal members of Congress to the U.S. Dairy
Export Council have argued for ensuring that the banking
sanctions do not choke off humanitarian trade.
"The Administration's sanctions against Iran have created a
de-facto humanitarian banking blockade," said Kate Gould,
legislative associate for Middle East policy at the Friends
Committee on National Legislation.
"The U.S. Treasury Department's licenses for life-saving
cancer treatment would be of no value to an Iranian patient who
cannot access the licensed medication due to U.S. sanctions
against financial institutions," she added.
Shawna Morris, vice president for trade policy at the
National Milk Producers Federation & U.S. Dairy Export Council,
said her group has long supported a humanitarian exemption.
"For the goals of that humanitarian exemption to be
fulfilled, it must be clearly applied to not only the permission
to sell the agricultural products covered by that exemption but
also the related banking transactions needed to actually carry
out the sale," she said in an emailed response to questions
about her group's policy regarding humanitarian sales to Iran.
A Western diplomat said U.S. policy is to target the Iranian
government rather than the people with sanctions, though he
acknowledged that it is getting harder to make this case as the
sanctions grow tighter.
The diplomat said the West did not want to find itself faced
with a situation like that of Iraq under Saddam Hussein, who
publicized the scarcity of medicines as a result of sanctions to
score propaganda victories against Western nations.
"Iraq is not a good memory," said the diplomat, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "Since we have these vivid memories of
how Saddam Hussein used it, we are being very careful not to
give them (the Iranians) this weapon to use against us."