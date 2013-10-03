U.S. looks for Iran to slow uranium enrichment

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The United States is looking
for Iran to take specific steps to slow its uranium enrichment
and to open a wider window into its nuclear program, a top U.S.
official said on Thursday ahead of Oct. 15-16 negotiations with
Tehran.
Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the lead U.S.
negotiator with Iran, also urged U.S. lawmakers to hold off on
imposing additional sanctions against Iran ahead of the talks.
In testimony for Congress, Sherman held out the possibility
of sanctions relief for Iran, but she made it clear the United
States expected concrete actions from Tehran before this could
happen and said all U.S. concerns about Iran's nuclear program
must be addressed before the core sanctions could be removed.
"We will be looking for specific steps by Iran that address
core issues, including but not limited to, the pace and scope of
its enrichment program, the transparency of its overall nuclear
program and (stockpiles) of enriched uranium," Sherman told the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
"The Iranians in return will doubtless be seeking some
relief from comprehensive international sanctions that are now
in place," she added. "We have been clear that only concrete
viable steps, and verifiable steps, can offer a path to
sanctions relief."
The United States, which broke diplomatic ties with Iran in
1980 after the Islamic revolution, and its allies suspect Iran
is using its civilian nuclear program as a cover to develop
nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, saying its program is for
solely civilian and peaceful purposes.
Six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia
and the United States - will meet Iran's new negotiating team in
Geneva on Oct. 15-16 to discuss its nuclear program.
The United States and its allies have imposed extensive
sanctions against Iran, including a U.S. law that forced buyers
of Iranian crude to sharply cut their purchases, because of
Tehran's failure to address their concerns about the nuclear
program.
At the hearing, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman
Robert Menendez, a Democrat, said some U.S. lawmakers are moving
forward on new U.S. sanctions to further cut Iranian petroleum
sales, but held out the possibility of sanctions relief if Iran
lives up to its U.N. Security Council obligations.
Those obligations include ceasing the enrichment of uranium,
a process that can produce fuel for nuclear power plants or, if
extended, fissile material for an atomic bomb.