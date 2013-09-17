UPDATE 2-Iran confirms exchange of letters with Obama

* US-Iran ties cut in 1980 after hostage crisis
DUBAI, Sept 17 Iran said on Tuesday that
President Hassan Rouhani had exchanged letters with U.S.
President Barack Obama, confirming a rare contact between
leaders of the two nations at loggerheads over Iran's nuclear
programme, the Syrian war and other issues.
The United States and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980,
after students and Islamic militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in
Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.
But since the surprise election of Rouhani, a centrist
cleric who defeated more conservative candidates, in June,
officials from both countries have made increasing hints that
they are open to direct talks to seek an end to the decade-long
nuclear dispute.
The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on
Iran's economy, including its vital oil sector, over concerns it
is working towards nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies
that and says the nuclear issue is being used as an excuse to
punish a country unpopular in the West.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on
Tuesday that Obama had sent Rouhani a message of congratulations
on the occasion of his election.
"This letter has been exchanged," Afkham said, according to
the ISNA news agency. "The mechanism for exchanging these
letters is through current diplomatic channels."
Though rare, it is not the first time letters have been
exchanged. Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, wrote one
to Obama three years ago, and Obama wrote twice directly to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in 2009 and 2012.
Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday he had
exchanged letters with Rouhani. The two men will speak on the
same day at the U.N. General Assembly next week, though there
are currently no plans for them to meet.
Rouhani has said he wants to pursue "constructive
interaction" with the world, raising hopes for a negotiated
settlement to the nuclear dispute.
Another indication came on Tuesday from Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who would have to authorise any nuclear
deal. In a speech, he said he supported "flexibility" when it
came to Iran's diplomacy, though he did not say what that might
mean in practice.
Khamenei also said he supported "correct and rational
foreign and domestic policies," but warned that Iran should not
forget that it had enemies.
At a U.N. nuclear agency meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, the
head of the French delegation, Bernard Bigot, noted Iran's
stated intention to dispel concerns about its nuclear programme.
"We would like to take this assurance in good faith, but for
us to do so Iran must act as soon as possible to take concrete,
verifiable measures," he said.