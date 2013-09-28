REFILE-Iranians cheer, also protest over Rouhani's historic chat with Obama

* Hundreds hail moderate president's return from UN General
Assembly
* Smaller group throw eggs, stones at Rouhani's car leaving
airport
* Iranian rial currency rises after Obama-Rouhani phone call
* Top MP lauds contact as sign of Iran's "position of
authority"
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 28 Hundreds of Iranians cheered
President Hassan Rouhani on his return from New York on Saturday
after his historic phone call with U.S. President Barack Obama
but a smaller number of hardliners shouted "Death to America"
and threw eggs and shoes at his official car leaving the
airport, Iranian media reported.
While an anticipated handshake between Rouhani and Obama at
United Nations headquarters failed to materialise, they held a
15-minute call on Friday at the end of the moderate new Iranian
president's trip for the U.N. General Assembly.
Iranian media said hundreds of Rouhani supporters keen to
see him make good on pledges of "constructive interaction" with
the world to ease Iran's international isolation and get
punitive sanctions lifted turned up to hail his U.N. visit.
But about 100 conservative hardliners also appeared and,
shouting the "Death to America" slogan common since the 1979
Islamic Revolution, pelted his official car with eggs and stones
in protest at Rouhani's diplomatic opening towards Washington,
according to witness reports posted on Twitter.
The semi-official Mehr news agency ran pictures of groups of
protesters holding up a Death to America placard and banging the
sides of Rouhani's limousine as it began to depart the airport.
Mehr said one protester threw his shoes at the car, a gesture of
deep insult in the Islamic faith.
There has been little reaction so far from Iran's political
leaders but one senior parliamentarian tentatively welcomed
Rouhani's conversation with Obama as a sign of the Islamic
Republic's "position of authority".
"This (phone call) shows that Iran's place in the world is
of critical importance. That the president of America insists on
a telephone call is a sign of sincerity," Mehr quoted the head
of parliament's committee for national security and foreign
affairs, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, as saying on Saturday.
The Iranian currency, the rial, climbed against the dollar
on the open market by around two percent following the landmark
phone call.
ROUHANI WON ELECTION ON MODERATE, REFORM VOTE
Rouhani won election in a landslide last June, buoyed by
many voters keen for steps towards moderation and reform after
eight years of intensifying repression at home and isolation
abroad under hardline predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
But new high-level contacts with U.S. officials at the
United Nations were unlikely to have happened without the
approval of Iran's clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, the polarised reactions on Rouhani's return hinted at
the challenge he faces in getting hardliners especially in the
powerful security elite behind his conciliatory approach.
U.S. officials said the phone call - which concentrated on
how to resolve the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme - was
requested by the Iranian side but in comments to journalists
after his return, Rouhani indicated it was an U.S. initiative.
The phone contact signalled a striking shift in tone between
Iran and Washington, which cut diplomatic relations a year after
the revolution ousted U.S.-allied Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and
led to the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.
Obama has said for years he is open to direct contact with
Iran while also stressing that all options - including military
strikes - were on the table to prevent Iran building atom bombs.
The United States and its allies have accused the Islamic
Republic of seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability but
Tehran says it is enriching uranium only for civilian energy.
Before leaving the airport Rouhani told journalists that
contrary to reports in Western media, he had not refused a
meeting with Obama earlier in the week but there was
insufficient time to coordinate it.
"To have a meeting between the presidents of these two
countries there are many necessary steps. If this meeting had
been compressed into the programme, it would have been
premature," the official news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.