UPDATE 2-Iran sees "more rationality" from Trump once president - Iranian c.bank official

* Rational approach to replace campaign talk - Iran official
* Iran expects to attract more companies, banks
(Adds Schaeuble, Kazimir)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Iran expects to see "more
rationality" on the part of Donald Trump once he assumes the
role of U.S. president and leaves behind what was merely
campaign rhetoric, an Iranian central bank official said.
At a conference in Frankfurt, other Iranian bankers also
said they did not expect long-term adverse effects from Trump's
win, even though he ran for president opposing a landmark
nuclear deal the United States signed last year with Iran.
"What has been said during the election (campaign) was for
the election competition. We expect to see more rationality on
the position that Trump is going to take after becoming
president," Iranian Central Bank Vice Governor Peyman Ghorbani
told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"The (U.S.) administration will come to the point that they
have to honour the (agreement) and that's the only right way
forward," he said.
Vali Zarrabieh, chairman of Tehran-based Saman Bank, agreed
and said he expected Trump to decide on a pragmatic Iran policy,
beneficial to the American people. "Trump is at the end of the
day a businessman ... I don't see major issues coming up."
The remarks were echoed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble in a panel discussion with his Slovakian counterpart
Peter Kazimir in Berlin.
"Many people say that the office of the president of the
United States of America shapes the person more strongly than
the person (shapes) the office," Schaeuble said when asked about
his expectations regarding Trump.
Kazimir said more clarity was needed about Trump's policy
and Europe should be better prepared for different scenarios.
Trump, who assumes office on Jan. 20, has made contradictory
statements on Iran, making it unclear how he will act. The 2015
deal allowed sanctions imposed on Iran by the West over its
nuclear programme to be lifted, but European banks are still
reluctant to finance deals out of fear they could run foul of
existing U.S. sanctions and incur massive penalties down the
line.
Ghorbani said the central bank saw no reason for companies
to be afraid of coming to Iran and that sooner or later banks
would thaw towards doing business again.
"Sooner or later the big European banks will come to the
understanding that they have to break the ice and start to work
with Iran," he said, lauding Total's "smart" decision
to return to the country in a deal signed earlier this month.
Lenders such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
or Commerzbank have paid billions of
dollars to settle allegations of breaching Western sanctions,
putting off other big financial institutions from renewing ties
with Iran.
The Frankfurt conference was attended by plenty of
representatives of the Iranian financial services groups and
advisers, but hardly any German bankers.
Saman Bank's Zarrabieh said that he was talking to all large
European banks about possibly doing business.
"... but it is very difficult for them to ringfence their
Iran business, to create Chinese walls in order not to touch
U.S. dollars or a U.S. person and that makes it very difficult
for very large banks to run these operations," he said.
Bank Hekmat Iranian, a medium-sized Iranian commercial bank,
has tried to get in touch with the large European lenders. "But
we have had no response," said vice president Nader Hasanpour.
Instead, Iranian banks have started doing business - in
areas like trade finance or payment processing - with a slew of
medium-sized European banks, said Mansour Tafazoli, vice
president at bigger Parsian Bank.
"Most of the trades are done in euros, some in Indian
rupees, Korean won or Chinese renminbi. Not too much in pounds,"
he said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kröner, Georgina Prodhan and
Carolyn Cohn in Frankfurt, Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing
by Victoria Bryan and Richard Balmforth)