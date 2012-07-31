UPDATE 2-Obama tightens sanctions on banks helping Iran sell oil

* Targets foreign banks' deals with Iran traders NIOC, NICO
* Blacklists a Chinese and Iraqi bank
* Comes on eve of congressional votes on more sanctions
* 'Not the final word on Iran sanctions' -Rep. Berman
By Laura MacInnis and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama
announced new U.S. sanctions on Tuesday against foreign banks
that help Iran sell its oil and said the measure would increase
pressure on Tehran for failing to meet its international nuclear
obligations.
Obama's decision, in an executive order, came ahead of
congressional votes on new sanctions intended to further strip
Iran of its oil-related revenues.
It also followed criticism from Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney that the White House is failing to act
strongly enough to stop Iran's suspected pursuit of a nuclear
weapon. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
The United States remains committed to finding a diplomatic
resolution to the standoff with Tehran, but is also determined
to step up the pressure, Obama said in a statement.
"If the Iranian government continues its defiance, there
should be no doubt that the United States and our partners will
continue to impose increasing consequences," he said.
Obama's new sanctions target foreign banks that handle
transactions for Iranian oil or handle large transactions from
the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) or Naftiran Intertrade
Company (NICO), two key players in Iran's oil trade.
That builds on oil trade sanctions signed into law in
December that have prompted buyers in Japan, South Korea, India
and China to significantly cut their purchases to avoid
penalties.
The new executive order has the same rules, providing
"exceptions" to countries that have demonstrated significant
cuts.
OIL OFF THE MARKET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week
that sanctions have not set back Iran's nuclear program "one
iota" and that "a strong military threat" was also needed.
But U.S. officials argue that the sanctions are inflicting
significant economic pain on Iran and further isolating the
country.
Iran's currency has plunged since the United States and
European Union first targeted its oil revenues this year, making
it harder for Tehran to spend money on its nuclear program, and
ramping up internal political pressures within the country, said
Ben Rhodes, a national security adviser to Obama.
"The proof of the success of the approach can be seen in the
data, that you have up to a million barrels of oil a day that
are off the market from last year," Rhodes told reporters.
Obama's order also targets China's Bank of Kunlun and Iraq's
Elaf Islamic Bank for providing services to Iranian
banks.
"We expect that today's action will have a significant
chilling effect on the ability of Kunlun and Elaf to operate
anywhere in the world," said David Cohen, the Treasury
Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, in a briefing with reporters.
The new measures will help curb Iran's efforts to evade U.S.
banking and oil sanctions, said Mark Dubowitz, head of the
non-profit group Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which
pushes for tough sanctions on Iran.
But Dubowitz and other sanctions advocates said more steps
are needed to blacklist Iran's energy sector and require
countries to further cut their oil purchases.
"There is no reason why President Obama should oppose a full
economic blockade of Iran at this point," said Mark Wallace, a
former ambassador to the United Nations in the George W. Bush
administration, and now head of a pressure group called United
Against Nuclear Iran.
SANCTIONS VOTE PLANNED
The U.S. Congress has pushed for additional oil-related
sanctions, and late on Tuesday negotiators agreed to a final
package that will require the Obama administration to crack down
on those who ship or insure Iranian oil cargoes, or who pay for
oil using gold.
"The bicameral, bipartisan Iran sanctions bill is a further
step in our commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear
weapons capability," said Democratic Senator Robert Menendez,
who worked on the measures.
Lawmakers said they are prepared to go further if needed.
"This legislation and today's executive action are important
steps in the right direction, but not the final word on Iran
sanctions," said Howard Berman, the top Democrat on the House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
The House is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday. A
Senate vote on the sanctions is expected to happen before
Congress breaks at the end of the week for an extended recess.
"In the coming weeks, should the Iranian regime continue to
defy the U.N. Security Council and refuse to halt its uranium
enrichment activities, we will build a new bipartisan coalition
to impose farther-reaching sanctions," Republican Senator Mark
Kirk said in a statement.