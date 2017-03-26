Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties

DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15
U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and
cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on
Sunday.
The agency quoted Iran's foreign ministry as saying the
companies had "flagrantly violated human rights" and cooperated
with Israel against the Palestinians.
It was not immediately clear if any of the companies, which
included defence technology firm Raytheon, had any
dealings with Iran or whether they would be affected in any way
by Tehran's action, which IRNA said would include seizure of
their assets and a ban on contacts with them.
The Iranian move came two days after the United States
imposed sanctions on 30 foreign companies or individuals for
transferring sensitive technology to Iran for its missile
programme, or for violating export controls on Iran, North Korea
and Syria.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Torchia)