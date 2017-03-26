UPDATE 1-Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights abuses and Israel ties

(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15
U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and
cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on
Sunday, in a tit-for-tat reaction to a move by Washington.
The agency quoted Iran's foreign ministry as saying the
companies had "flagrantly violated human rights" and cooperated
with Israel in its "terrorism" against the Palestinians and the
expansion of Jewish settlements.
It was not immediately clear if any of the companies, which
included defence technology firm Raytheon, had any
dealings with Iran or whether they would be affected in any way
by Tehran's action, which IRNA said would include seizure of
their assets and a ban on contacts with them.
The sanctioned companies also included ITT Corporation
, United Technologies and speciality vehicles
maker Oshkosh Corp. For a full list click on: bit.ly/2noZWNo
The Iranian move came two days after the United States
imposed sanctions on 11 companies or individuals from China,
North Korea or the United Arab Emirates for technology transfers
that could boost Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
Iran would face tighter U.S. sanctions over ballistic
missile launches and other non-nuclear activities under a bill
announced on Thursday by a bipartisan group of senators, echoing
a harder line on Tehran espoused by Republican President Donald
Trump.
