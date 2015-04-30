Maersk insists on release of vessel and crew from Iran

COPENHAGEN, April 30 Denmark's Maersk said on
Thursday it insists on the release of the crew of the Maersk
Tigris vessel, being held by Iranian authorities, and said it
now assumed its seizure was related to a 2005 court case over
uncollected cargo from Dubai.
The case had been rumbling since then, and Maersk had agreed
to pay $163,000 following the latest ruling it had been aware
of. But only as of Thursday did the company become aware of a
new ruling ordering Maersk to pay $3.6 million.
"As we do not have the details of the ruling, we are not
able to comment hereon, nor at this point speculate on our
options," the Danish shipping company said in a statement.
