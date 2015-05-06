Maersk says gives Iran letter of undertaking over seized vessel

COPENHAGEN May 6 Maersk Line said on Wednesday
it had provided a letter of undertaking in relation to
uncollected cargo that has led to the seizure by Iranian
authorities of the vessel Maersk Tigris.
"Today, we have had a constructive dialogue with the Iranian
courts and Ports & Maritime Organization," the Danish shipping
company said in a email to Reuters.
"Earlier today, we provided a letter of undertaking in
relation to the underlying cargo case," it said, without giving
further details of what the undertaking may be.
Iran said earlier on Wednesday a legal settlement could be
reached soon over its seizure of the Marshall-Islands flagged
Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz last month.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)