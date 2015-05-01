版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 2日 星期六 00:34 BJT

U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. military signaled on Friday it may allow warships to accompany other nations' vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran's seizure of a container ship this week prompted the Navy to start accompanying U.S.-flagged vessels.

"Our current plans are for accompanying U.S.-flagged ships, although there are discussions with other nations to include their vessels as well," said Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military's Central Command, declining to identify the other countries. (Reporting by David Alexander, Writing by Phil Stewart)

