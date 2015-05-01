U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. military signaled on
Friday it may allow warships to accompany other nations' vessels
through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran's seizure of a
container ship this week prompted the Navy to start accompanying
U.S.-flagged vessels.
"Our current plans are for accompanying U.S.-flagged ships,
although there are discussions with other nations to include
their vessels as well," said Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman
at the U.S. military's Central Command, declining to identify
the other countries.
(Reporting by David Alexander, Writing by Phil Stewart)