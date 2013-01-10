U.S. urges greater diligence by banks on Iran sanctions

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Treasury urged U.S. financial institutions on Thursday to exercise greater diligence in processing transactions for foreign exchange houses and trading firms that may seek to evade financial sanctions on Iran.
"The purpose of this advisory is to alert U.S. financial institutions to practices being used to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran and, accordingly, to suggest enhanced due diligence," it said. "The advisory is not intended to suggest that U.S. financial institutions close accounts they hold for third-country exchange houses and/or trading companies."
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.