UPDATE 1-U.S. urges greater diligence by banks on Iran sanctions

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Treasury urged U.S. banks on Thursday to exercise greater diligence in dealing with foreign trading firms and exchange houses that may seek to evade sanctions on Iran.
"The purpose of this advisory is to alert U.S. financial institutions to practices being used to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran and, accordingly, to suggest enhanced due diligence," the Treasury said in its advisory.
"The advisory is not intended to suggest that U.S. financial institutions close accounts they hold for third-country exchange houses and/or trading companies," it added.
The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said evasive practices could include failing to disclose that funds to be transferred may originate or be destined for Iranians.
The United States and the European Union, often accompanied by other states, have erected increasingly complex financial sanctions against Iran, which Washington and its allies suspect of pursuing nuclear weapons.
Iran denies this, saying its atomic program is for peaceful purposes.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.