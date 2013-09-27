Iran makes payments on old loans to World Bank

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Iran resumed payments on old
loans to the World Bank, the bank said on Friday, just as the
country held the highest level conversation with the United
States in more than three decades.
The poverty-fighting World Bank, which did not provide a
reason for the resumption of payments, announced in July that
Iran had not made any payments for more than half a year, a
possible sign of the strain on the sanctions-hit Iranian
economy.
At the time, Iran denied that it had failed to make payments
on its loans, which now total $616 million, and blamed Western
sanctions for preventing an intermediary from forwarding funds
to the global lender.
All of the payments are for old loans, as Iran has not had a
World Bank program since 2005. The Washington-based World Bank
said it is in compliance with all U.N. and international
sanctions against Iran.
It was not immediately clear why Iran had stopped making
payments in July, according to the World Bank, and why it
resumed them on Friday. World Bank spokesman David Theis had no
further comment.
The World Bank announcement came just as U.S. President
Barack Obama and new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a
historic phone call, a sign that the estranged nations are
serious about reaching an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.
Obama said this was a unique opportunity to make progress
with Iran over an issue that has isolated it from the West.
The United States and its allies have imposed hard-hitting
sanctions against Iran's oil and banking sectors to choke off
funding of a nuclear program which the West says is a drive to
achieve a weapons capability. Iran says its nuclear program is
entirely for peaceful purposes.
Rouhani, who was in New York for the U.N. General Assembly
this week, urged an end to sanctions crippling Iran's economy
and repeatedly stressed Iran's desire for normal relations with
Western nations, while denying the country wanted a nuclear
arsenal.
During the visit to New York, Rouhani also met with the head
of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde to discuss
his government's economic policies and a way to deepen relations
with the international institution.