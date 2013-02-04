Iraqi telco Asiacell shares surge on bourse debut

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
BAGHDAD Feb 4 Shares in Iraqi mobile telephone operator Asiacell jumped the maximum 10 percent on their Baghdad bourse debut on Monday after investors in the company raised $1.24 billion in Iraq's largest-ever share offer.
The shares were trading at 24.2 dinars at 0707 GMT on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX). A total of 780,000 shares had changed hands as of that time. The shares are allowed to trade within a 10 percent range up or down, according to bourse rules.
In a public offer that closed on Sunday, investors in Asiacell - majority-owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel) - sold 67.5 billion shares at 22.0 Iraqi dinars each, offloading a quarter of the company's share capital.
It was the first big share offer in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003, and largest equity offer in the Middle East since 2008.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.