2013年 2月 4日

BRIEF-Iraqi telco Asiacell ends 5.7 pct higher on bourse debut

DUBAI Feb 4 Shares in Iraqi telco Asiacell end 5.7 percent higher on bourse debut. Asiacell's shares close at 23.25 dinars, having hit the maximum 10 percent limit-up of 24.2 dinars in early trading. The company, majority-owned by Qatar Telecom, traded 32.88 million shares.

