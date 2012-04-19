Exxon dropped from Iraq rights bidders-oil ministry

DUBAI, April 19 U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil has been excluded from the finalised list of 47 pre-qualified bidders for the next round of Iraq energy exploration rights, a statement posted on the oil ministry website showed on Thursday.

Exxon, which still figured on the list in early February, has since been removed while Indonesia's Pertamina and a Syrian oil company have been added.

Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on April 9 that Baghdad was still studying whether to allow Exxon Mobil to take part in a fourth oil bidding round due to a dispute over contracts it signed with Iraqi Kurdistan.

The auctions are to be held May 30-31, the oil ministry said.