版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 18:16 BJT

TABLE-Final list of pre-qualified Iraq energy bidders

LONDON, April 19 Iraq has finalised the list of
47 pre-qualified bidders for energy exploration rights in an
auction due to be held May 30-31, the oil ministry said on
Thursday.	
    U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil is not on the finalised list,
while Syrian General Oil has been added as a pre-qualified
bidder. 	
    Below are the pre-qualified companies on the final list. 	
            	
 Name of Company                   Nationality
 ATPECO                            Japan
 Bashneft                          Russia
 BP                                UK
 Chevron Corp.                     United States
 CNOOC                             China
 CNPC                              China
 Dragon Oil                        UAE
 Edison                            Italy
 Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.  Egypt
 Eni                               Italy
 Gazprom                           Russia
 Glencore International            Switzerland
 Gulfsands Petroleum               UK
 INA-Industrja Nafte               Croatia
 Inpex Corp.                       Japan
 ITOCHU Corp.                      Japan
 Japex                             Japan
 JOGMEC                            Japan
 JX Nippon Oil and Gas             Japan
 Kogas                             South Korea
 Kuwait Energy                     Kuwait
 Lukoil                            Russia
 Mitsubishi Corp.                  Japan
 Mitsui Oil                        Japan
 Mubadala Oil                      United Arab Emirates
 Occidental Petroleum              United States
 ONGC Videsh Ltd                   India
 Pakistan Petroleum                Pakistan 
 Pertamina                         Indonesia
 Petro Vietnam                     Vietnam 
 PetroChina                        China
 Petronas                          Malaysia
 Premier Oil                       UK
 PT Pertamina                      Indonesia
 PTTEP International               Thailand
 Romgaz                            Romania
 Royal Dutch Shell                 UK/Netherlands
 Rosneft                           Russia
 SK Innovation                     South Korea
 Sonangol                          Angola
 Statoil                           Norway
 Sumitomo Corp.                    Japan
 Syrian General Oil                Syria
 TNK-BP                            Russia
 Total                             France
 TPAO                              Turkey
 Vitol                             Netherlands
 Zhenhua Oil                       China

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐