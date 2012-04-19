TABLE-Final list of pre-qualified Iraq energy bidders

LONDON, April 19 Iraq has finalised the list of 47 pre-qualified bidders for energy exploration rights in an auction due to be held May 30-31, the oil ministry said on Thursday. U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil is not on the finalised list, while Syrian General Oil has been added as a pre-qualified bidder. Below are the pre-qualified companies on the final list. Name of Company Nationality ATPECO Japan Bashneft Russia BP UK Chevron Corp. United States CNOOC China CNPC China Dragon Oil UAE Edison Italy Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. Egypt Eni Italy Gazprom Russia Glencore International Switzerland Gulfsands Petroleum UK INA-Industrja Nafte Croatia Inpex Corp. Japan ITOCHU Corp. Japan Japex Japan JOGMEC Japan JX Nippon Oil and Gas Japan Kogas South Korea Kuwait Energy Kuwait Lukoil Russia Mitsubishi Corp. Japan Mitsui Oil Japan Mubadala Oil United Arab Emirates Occidental Petroleum United States ONGC Videsh Ltd India Pakistan Petroleum Pakistan Pertamina Indonesia Petro Vietnam Vietnam PetroChina China Petronas Malaysia Premier Oil UK PT Pertamina Indonesia PTTEP International Thailand Romgaz Romania Royal Dutch Shell UK/Netherlands Rosneft Russia SK Innovation South Korea Sonangol Angola Statoil Norway Sumitomo Corp. Japan Syrian General Oil Syria TNK-BP Russia Total France TPAO Turkey Vitol Netherlands Zhenhua Oil China