Iraq Basra oil exports seen 2.14 mbpd in first half June

LONDON May 31 Iraqi Basra Light crude exports are likely to average 2.14 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first half of June, preliminary loading data showed on Thursday.

The lifters included Greece's Motor Oil, Spain's Cepsa and U.S. firm Valero but the bulk of the volume will be shipped to Asian companies such as South Korea's SK Energy, JX Nippon and China's Unipec.

