Blast near Baghdad's Green Zone kills four - police

BAGHDAD, Sept 17 A suicide car bomber killed four Iraqis and wounded 11 others close to an entrance to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, where several Western embassies are located, three police sources said on Monday.

The area, known officially as the International Zone, houses diplomatic missions including the U.S. embassy.

The blast was near Baghdad's July 14th suspension bridge which leads into the central zone. Two of the four killed were soldiers, the sources said.