版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 19:30 BJT

Iraq blacklists Chevron for Kurdistan deals

BAGHDAD, July 24 Iraq has decided to blacklist Chevron Corp and bar it from signing any oil deals with the oil ministry after the U.S. major purchased stakes in two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In line with Oil Ministry policy based on the constitution, the Oil Ministry announces the disqualification of Chevron company and bars it from signing any deals with the federal Oil Ministry and its companies," the statement said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐