Islamic State's Twitter silence raises questions

| SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Sept 12
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Islamic
State's Twitter users, which have trumpeted the group's violent
acts and worldview on the social media service, have gone
abruptly quiet in past days.
Several accounts affiliated with the militant group appear
to have gone dormant, according to U.S. government sources,
raising questions about whether the government has pressured
Twitter to clamp down more aggressively or whether the group has
moved to other social media channels.
When contacted, several U.S. officials said on condition of
anonymity they were unaware of attempts to quash those Twitter
accounts. The sudden silence also came days after reports about
Islamic State-linked accounts threatening action against Twitter
employees, though there was no evidence to link the two
episodes.
Twitter Inc declined to comment on actions the
company has taken related to accounts affiliated with the group,
which is also known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and
as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
But it has suspended several accounts affiliated with the
group in recent months, including one user who threatened
retaliation against Twitter's employees.
A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said
that as government officials identify people on social media
whom they believe to be "terrorists" or "extremists," they draw
them to the attention of companies such as Twitter and Facebook
Inc, which act at their own discretion.
"People (in government), but also people outside, are
constantly referring these companies to identified terrorists,"
the official said. "I wouldn't say there is a systematic policy
that the U.S. government is going around asking (companies like)
Twitter to shut these people down. They sprout very fast. They
change their handles."
A second government source familiar with the situation said
there was a clear change of social media tactics by Islamic
State in the days leading up to President Barack Obama's
Wednesday speech. Obama said then that he had authorized air
strikes in Syria and Iraq, in a broad escalation of a campaign
against the organization.
Some experts say the militants may have increasingly taken
to other online services such as Russia's VKontakte and
Diaspora, a four-year-old social network that relies on a
decentralized network of independent computer servers.
Such a tactic is sometimes employed when militants want to
evade tracking, the source added.
CAT AND MOUSE
The evolving practices underscore the challenges facing
government officials and Internet companies as militant
organizations discover the power of social media for propaganda
and recruiting.
Twitter's laissez-faire approach to monitoring content,
together with an aggressive posture in challenging censorship
requests and demands for customer information, have made it the
darling of civil liberties advocates and political protesters
from New York's Occupy Wall Street to students in Cairo's Tahrir
Square.
Twitter, which in general has fewer restrictions on content
than its social media rivals, has thus become a vital
communications tool for activists, political protesters and
militant groups alike.
Of particular appeal to groups like the Islamic State: it
can be used anonymously, unlike many other services, and it can
be used by any cellphone with a text-messaging function.
Its rules prohibit tweets that include "direct, specific,
threats of violence against others," and the company will
suspend accounts that use Twitter for illegal activities.
But accounts that purport to be affiliated with or to
support militant groups on the U.S. State Department's list of
designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, such as the Islamic
State, might not automatically violate its rules.
"Twitter doesn't have a real name policy, which makes it
difficult to determine a user's identity. But FTO lists are one
of several factors we consider when reviewing a reported
account," a Twitter spokesman said.
Twitter relies on reports from users and government
officials. Facebook by contrast has a special team that keeps a
lookout for postings by terrorists groups such as Islamic State,
which are banned on Facebook.
For instance, Twitter removed videos of American journalist
James Foley's beheading by Islamic State that circulated on its
service last month, but relied on a policy of removing images of
deceased individuals in response to requests by family members.
